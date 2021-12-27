Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Nichole Miller 197-517; Brent Ostermiller 258, Travis Ernster 669

Sunday Nite Mixed: Brandy Noall 192-564; Dayton Willoughby 277-753

Early Risers: Mary Lynn Purcell 145-371; Joe Long 239, Kevin Stiles 600

Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 214-557; Mike Brophy 241-629

Drifter: Dayton Willoughby 278, Bailey Bischoff 777

Sojourners: Pat Pitt 223, Donna Degner 541

Height's Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 188, Marilyn Moore 494; Arden Newman 245, Mike Brophy 635

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Marla Abell 213-564; Alex Bushman 256, Mitch Lawson 697

Harmonizers: Sandy Persoma 192, Darla Dunham 516

Jubilee Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 200-539; Dennis Mitchell 215-596

Six Shooters: Beth Weis 187, Amanda Fergerson 513

Pioneer: Josh Link 278, Nathan Marston 713

Fireflies: Jolene Borg 212, Kathy Woodard 509

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 203-563; Ryan Rodgers 226-660

Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 207-492; Ron Engelhardt 241, Brandon Brown 681

Tuesday Nite Terror: Marilyn Moore 203-546, Sue Hiller 203; Bob Pribyl 279-725

Derby: Margaret Bauers 191-528

Wednesday Night Metro: Ron Engelhardt 251-636

Thursday Nite Mixed: Kathy Strum 217, Jane Crowder 547; Mike Scheppele 247-628

Federal: McKenzie Ostermiller 191-483; Blaine Dahle 258-675

Mystic: Marianne Kale 236-591; Ken Taft 253-727

Town & Country Lanes

T & C Mixers: Crystal Friedrich 207-521; Eric Highlander 259-646

Wednesday Night League: Kaylie Cook 187-517; Joe Rooney 277, Rich Westberg 695

Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 225-606; Gary Smith 235, Ace Barcus 615

Town & Country Lanes Youth

Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Taezia Griffeth 135-355; Boys 12 & Up - RJ Westberg 201-578; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 122, Emma Bailey 308; Boys 11 & Under - Mason Friedrich 130-360

Junior Gold: Hope Bunk 172-651; Brek Strobel 245-847

