Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Nichole Miller 197-517; Brent Ostermiller 258, Travis Ernster 669
Sunday Nite Mixed: Brandy Noall 192-564; Dayton Willoughby 277-753
Early Risers: Mary Lynn Purcell 145-371; Joe Long 239, Kevin Stiles 600
Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 214-557; Mike Brophy 241-629
Drifter: Dayton Willoughby 278, Bailey Bischoff 777
Sojourners: Pat Pitt 223, Donna Degner 541
Height's Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 188, Marilyn Moore 494; Arden Newman 245, Mike Brophy 635
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Marla Abell 213-564; Alex Bushman 256, Mitch Lawson 697
Harmonizers: Sandy Persoma 192, Darla Dunham 516
Jubilee Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 200-539; Dennis Mitchell 215-596
Six Shooters: Beth Weis 187, Amanda Fergerson 513
Pioneer: Josh Link 278, Nathan Marston 713
Fireflies: Jolene Borg 212, Kathy Woodard 509
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 203-563; Ryan Rodgers 226-660
Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 207-492; Ron Engelhardt 241, Brandon Brown 681
Tuesday Nite Terror: Marilyn Moore 203-546, Sue Hiller 203; Bob Pribyl 279-725
Derby: Margaret Bauers 191-528
Wednesday Night Metro: Ron Engelhardt 251-636
Thursday Nite Mixed: Kathy Strum 217, Jane Crowder 547; Mike Scheppele 247-628
Federal: McKenzie Ostermiller 191-483; Blaine Dahle 258-675
Mystic: Marianne Kale 236-591; Ken Taft 253-727
Town & Country Lanes
T & C Mixers: Crystal Friedrich 207-521; Eric Highlander 259-646
Wednesday Night League: Kaylie Cook 187-517; Joe Rooney 277, Rich Westberg 695
Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 225-606; Gary Smith 235, Ace Barcus 615
Town & Country Lanes Youth
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Taezia Griffeth 135-355; Boys 12 & Up - RJ Westberg 201-578; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 122, Emma Bailey 308; Boys 11 & Under - Mason Friedrich 130-360
Junior Gold: Hope Bunk 172-651; Brek Strobel 245-847
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.