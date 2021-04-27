Golf

Lake Hills

Flags: 1 Lois Frank, 2 Janell Keeling, 3 Marlys Sell, 4 Kathy Weber, 7 Lori Williams, 8 Pat Pitt, 9 Bonnie Zieske. Low Putts: Shirley Ebert.

Yegen

Morning Ladies

Partner draw

Gross: Cathy Wagenhals/Jane Erickson 96, Nancy Willkom/Dorean Blackketter 102. 

Net: Penny Sipes/Barb Herda 71.7, Sharon Marble/Donna Lance 73.2.

Hilands

Men’s Fun Night

Scramble: Todd Torbert/Larry Larson/Jerry Hanson 30, Jeff Gruizenga/Jake Korell/Dwight MacKay 32, Mike Hansen/Chet Birkeland/Dale Hudiburgh/Brad Hedges 34.

