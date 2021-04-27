Golf
Lake Hills
Flags: 1 Lois Frank, 2 Janell Keeling, 3 Marlys Sell, 4 Kathy Weber, 7 Lori Williams, 8 Pat Pitt, 9 Bonnie Zieske. Low Putts: Shirley Ebert.
Yegen
Morning Ladies
Partner draw
Gross: Cathy Wagenhals/Jane Erickson 96, Nancy Willkom/Dorean Blackketter 102.
Net: Penny Sipes/Barb Herda 71.7, Sharon Marble/Donna Lance 73.2.
Hilands
Men’s Fun Night
Scramble: Todd Torbert/Larry Larson/Jerry Hanson 30, Jeff Gruizenga/Jake Korell/Dwight MacKay 32, Mike Hansen/Chet Birkeland/Dale Hudiburgh/Brad Hedges 34.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.