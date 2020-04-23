Golf

MSUB Scholarship Scramble

Montana State University Billings has announced it will postpone the annual Scholarship Golf Scramble originally scheduled for June to Aug. 7 due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 crisis.

The scramble will take place at Lake Hills and begins with a noon shotgun start. To contribute to MSUB’s scholarship golf tournament and to complete registration, contact Hollie West at 406-896-5934.

Prizes are available for participating teams, including for the top gross and net team scores, as well as flag prizes and various contests throughout the event. 

Tags

Load comments