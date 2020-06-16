Basketball
MSU Billings Girls Basketball Camps
The Montana State University Billings women's basketball program is hosting four camps this July. Interested participants can visit msubcamps.com to register, or call the Athletics Office at 406-657-2369.
Spots are available for all four camps, but will be filled on a first come, first serve basis and capped.
MSUB women's basketball coach Kevin Woodin and assistant Alisha Breen will be co-camp directors. Some former and current Yellowjackets players will assist with the camps. All individual campers will receive a camp T-shirt and basketball. On campus room/board is available to individuals or teams from July 20-26.
Information about the individual camps is below:
MSU Billings Girls Day Camp
The MSU Billings girls basketball Day Camp is July 20-22.
The camp is for those in grades K-4 and will be from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The cost is $100.
MSU Billings Girls High School Elite Camp
The camp is July 22-24 for grades 8-12. The first day is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the second day from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., then 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., then 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the third day is from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $275 per resident and $150 per commuter.
MSU Billings Girls Day Camp
The camp is July 20-22 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for grades 5-8. The cost is $100.
Girls High School Summer Tournament
The camp is July 24-26 and it is for varsity and sub-varsity teams. The entry fee is $300 per team and $250 per additional team.
Golf
Lake Hills
Tuesday Morning Golf League
Flags: Candy Alberi, Lisa Forsberg, Iris Hart, Bobbie Tryan, Laura Wilson.
Low putts: Lois Frank, Cheryl Sandbak
Eaglerock
Senior men's league: Charlie Peaton, Joe Barbero, Walt Archer, Pat Joyce 118; Dennis Newell, Dan Tryan, Blind Draw, Dan Dinardi 120; Tom Feeley, Dale Nagel, Blind Draw, John Witner 121; David Armstrong, Doug Green, Chuck Morgan, Bob Schicktanz 122; Max Erickson, Ron Peterson, Ed Barry, Parris Atherton 122.
Yellowstone
St. Vincent Healthcare Marynell Heringer Memorial
Gross: Summit Point Wealth Partners (Tarra Grazely-Phister, Jackie Rose, Anna DeMars, Amanda Johnson) 58; Edward Jones/Expert Flooring (Julie Finnicum, Kathie Dugger, Liz Halverson, Tiffani Coleman) 58.
Net: Divot Divas (Karna Rhodes, Joann Evans, Kathy Satterfield, Roni Kuzma) 45; I Like Big Putts and I Cannot Lie (Becky Wagner, Pam Ivanoff, Shasta Edwards, Jessica Gaard) 47; First Interstate Bank (Lynn Caraveau, Teal Kaufman, Darbra Maack, Kelsey Richter) 49.
Yegen
Tuesday Morning Ladies
Low Gross/Low Net: 1st flight, Gross: Jane Erickson 41; Net: Nancy Schieno 33.7, Jo Ausk 35.3; 2nd flight, Gross: Darcy Conway 44; Net: Sharlene Loendorf 31.8, Nancy Beeter 34.8; 3rd flight, Gross: Jean Becker 50; Net: Rose Crowley 32.2, Rhonda Hall 32.4; 4th flight, Gross: Rosalyn Visser 49; Net: Beverly Butorac 32, Marge Myhra 32.5; 5th flight, Gross: Lynn Tuell 54; Net: Cindy Prigge 29.1, Connie Aaberg 31.6.
Flags: 1. Jennie Jones, 2. Courtney Kosovoch, 3. Lowers Peterson, 4. Jenn Hewett, 5. Lowers Peterson, 6. Jo Ausk, 7. Mary Harris, 8. Mary Harris, 9. Natalie Heinzeroth.
Hilands
Men’s Fun Night
Best Ball: Cote Mangel/Craig Diefenderfer 34, Todd Torbert/Dennis Roberts 34.
