Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Bridget George 204, Margaret Bauers 570; Brent Ostermiller 299-685
Fireside Embers: Heather Kohlman 197-535; Kasey Corneliusen 267-734
Sunday Nite Mixed: Crystal Williams 188, Shelly Hensley 520; Craig Nickel 265-674
Early Risers: Bob Hanson 235-662
Fireside Seniors: Marcia Meloni 181-504; Mike Brophy 241-689
Drifters: Josh Link 279-720
Sojourners: Lory Jennings 189, Donna Degner 523
Height's Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 257-565; Tim Peterson 267, Alex Bushman 716
Harmonizers: Kristi Siroky 504
Jubilee Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 200-530; Dennis Mitchell 238-634
Six Shooters: Dani Bunk 212-528
Pioneer: Josh Link 278-761
Plaza: Darla Dunham 208-536
Fireflies: Loretta Hergett 210-484
Bowlers Edge: Craig Nickel 278, Dan Dolan 676, Cory Morgan 676
T.G.I.F.: Nichole Bishop 180, Melissa Hayashi 434; Nick Miller 235-613
Fireside Lanes Youth
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up - Mari Barbero 149, Hope Bunk 638; Boys 12 & Up - Chase Maxwell 200, Ethan Lester 581; Girls 11 & Under - Kinsley Link 140, Maliyah Walks 473; Boys 11 & Under - Layne Marsten 115, Gunnar Hartman 399
Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up - Kale Shore 190-529; Girls 11 & Under - Alexis Boyer 100-260; Boys 11 & Under - Cameron Gosnell 170-436
Balls O' Fire: Boys 12 & Up - Jacob Fox 246-673
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 224-606; Brandon Albaugh 237-667
Tuesday Nite Terror: Kathy Stiles 213-582; Ron Englehardt 245-645, Joel Borg 245
Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 185, Jess Hammeren 498; Brandon Brown 236-635
Derby: Teresa Lang 174, Doris Lewis 487
Wednesday Night Metro: Ron Engelhardt 253, Jasyn Fox 669
Thursday Nite Mixed: Kathy Strum 246-590; Roy Myers 24-659, Greg McCannel 249
Federal: Chris Dobitz 214, McKenzie Ostermiller 543; Steven Kirby 212-591
Consolidated: Charlie Highsmith 219-593
Sunset Bowl Youth
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Melanie Fink 159-408; Boys 12 & Up - Connor Parsons 176-407, Landen Fink 204
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Jazmine Storton 135-256; Boys 11 & Under - Tiburon Guscott 156-245
Town & Country Lanes
T & C Mixers: Jasa Fulton 193, Katie Schultz 503; Jon Ottenbacher 269, Eric Highlander 655
Wednesday Night League: Bree Allee 199-399; Chad Wiberg 236, Steve Krell 646
Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 196-544, Daisy Carlson 196; Thomas Shea 217-609
Town & Country Lanes Youth
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Taezia Griffeth 147-415; Boys 12 & Up - Cooper Thorson 222-637; Girls 11 & Under - Emma Bailey 149-344; Boys 11 & under - Langston Gallagher 135-366
Double Nickel Scratch Association
at Cloud Peak Lanes, Sheridan, Wyoming
Dan Dolan of Billings defeated Robert Brown of Wapati, Wyoming, at Cloud Peak Lanes Sunday in the challenge championship match, 237-210.
With the win, Dolan took home $335. Brown pocketed $295.
The high game was posted by John Whitaker of Roundup with a 289 in qualifying. Keith Loran was also a top qualifier with a 991 for four games.
Honor scores were posted by Curt Macha (702, 728), Keith Loran (767), Leo Miller (709), and Robert Brown (703, 753).
There were 47 bowlers competing from North Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana. The order of finish is listed below and bowlers with no hometown listed are from Billings.
Dolan, Brown (Wapati, Wyoming), Bim Marston (Hardin), Mike Scheppele, Randy Scharf (Gillette, Wyoming), Jim Blakeley (Roberts), Curt Macha (Sheridan, Wyoming), Tom Shea, Leo Miller (Gillette, Wyoming), Monte Haugen (Ashland), Jack Schmidt, Kurt Davey (Red Lodge), Forrest Cole (Lander, Wyoming), Ron Engelhardt, Ken Carcich (Sheridan, Wyoming), John Lafko (Columbus), Mark Hayashi, Dave Oleson (Sheridan, Wyoming), Barry Campbell (Forsyth), Charlie Fergerson (Hardin), Chester Gilliam (Lovell, Wyoming), Keith Loran, John Whitaker (Roundup), Fred Larson (Williston, N. D.), Todd Phillips (Deaver, Wyoming), Mike Kitchen (Lovell, Wyoming), Dave Winslow, Bill Dugan, Mike Hardesty (Belgrade), Craig Nickel, Greg McCannel, and Ron Schmidt (Lovell, Wyoming).
The next tournament will be held on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rose City Lanes in Lovell, Wyoming.
There will be two shifts of qualifying with shift times at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The second shift is limited to the first 32 bowlers who sign up for the tournament. The second shift has already been filled.
If any bowlers are planning to attend the next tournament, contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or email him at dalematthaes@gmail.com to reserve a spot.
