Bowling

700 Series

Sunset: Travis Bird 233-258-218-709, Mooyah Scratch, 220 avg.

Sunset: Keith Loran 247-195-278-720, T&T, 217 avg.

Sunset: Matt Ingold 269-191-247-707, Wednesday Metro, 211 avg.

Sunset summer leagues starting: Monday Adult/Junior 3-person (June 7); Tuesday Sport Shot (May 11); Wednesday Trio Mixed (May 12).

