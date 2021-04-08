Bowling
700 Series
Sunset: Travis Bird 233-258-218-709, Mooyah Scratch, 220 avg.
Sunset: Keith Loran 247-195-278-720, T&T, 217 avg.
Sunset: Matt Ingold 269-191-247-707, Wednesday Metro, 211 avg.
Sunset summer leagues starting: Monday Adult/Junior 3-person (June 7); Tuesday Sport Shot (May 11); Wednesday Trio Mixed (May 12).
