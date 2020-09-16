Bowling

The Double Nickel Association will be holding its first tournament of the year on Sept. 20 at Fat Cat Lanes in Laurel. Shift times are 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. To reserve a spot contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or at dalematthaes@gmail.com. The second shift is limited to the first 32 bowlers who sign up.

Golf

Hilands

Wednesday Seniors

Shamble, 2 Net: Mike Hanson, Dale Hudiburgh, Jerry Hanson, Art Geiger 62; Ben Graves, Jim Anderson, Bill Mills, Dave Kinnard 63; Rich Hageman, Jerry Wolf, Chet Birkeland, David Prewitt 63.

Lake Hills

League Championship

Gross champion: Ron Burke 74

Net champion: Pat Petrino 65

Super Senior champion (net): Ted Cerise 66

Flight 1: Gross: Ron Burke 74; Net: Rich Lorenz 69.

Flight 2: Gross: Milt Strong 83; Net: Bob Nisbet 82, Chuck Morgan 82.

Flight 3: Gross: Glenn Hageman 89; Net: Gary Ugrin 77.

Flight 4: Gross: Rick Hadd 90; Net: Gary Doll 77, Mike Joyce 77.

Flight 5: Gross: Ken Acton 89; Net: Terry Lane 74.

Flight 6: Gross: Tom Willis 91; Net: Jim Kern 76.

Flight 7: Gross: Mike Zabrocki 89; Net: Steve Bullock 71.

Flight 8: Gross: Tony Nave 84; Net: Pat Petrino 65.

Flight 9: Gross: Dick Kosmicki 95; Net: Robert Marshall 73.

Flight 10: Gross: Pat Joyce 96; Net: Jack Wahl 75.

Flight 11: Gross: Dan Carroll 97; Net: Del Hayter 72.

Flight 12: Gross: Ted Cerise 90; Net: Bruce Mueller 67, John Hamby 67.

Flight 13: Gross: Marv Jochems 102; Net: Rick Stabio 75, Gary Amundson 75.

Flight 14: Gross: Jake Ketterling 95; Net: Paul Mock 68.

Flight 15: Gross: John Glen 97; Net: Kent Richmond 74.

Flags: 1 Joe Barbero, 2 Rich Lorenz, 4 Bob Nisbet, 5 Rod Kessler, 6 Rich Lorenz, 7 Gary Amundson, 8 Chuck Morgan, 9 Glenn Hageman.

Yellowstone

Wednesday Seniors

Low Net: Ed Dean 75.

