Running
Heart & Sole
Race Registration & Packet Pickup
Live or Virtual Race / 5K or 2-mile
Openings remain for the 42nd Annual Heart & Sole Run on Saturday, June 19. All virtual races are $25. All live race 5K fees are $30 for adults and $25 for children 8 and under; adult 2-mile fees are $25 and child 2-mile fees are $20 (for children 8 and under).
Packet pick-up will be at Scheels Training Room on June 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. T-shirts are still available. The price increases by $5 for packet pickup on June 17-18.
The race will include a 5K or 2-mile option and will be capped at 1,200 participants. The races will be in waves to keep the runners safe. Waves will begin at 8 a.m. for the 5K and 9 a.m. for the 2-mile.
The Heart and Sole features the Road Runners Club of America National Championship 5K. Participants will start near St. Vincent Healthcare and finish at Dehler Park.
The Virtual Race will also be an option. People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to take part. Proceeds from the race will benefit the YMCA and Billings area trails.
To register or for information, visit www.heartandsolerace.org or call 406-254-7426.
