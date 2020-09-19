Golf
Par 3
Flight 1: John Nielsen 55, Austin Stauduhar 57, Keith Berezay 58.
Flight 2: Kelly McLean 59, Steven Falls Down 60, Fred Buford 61.
Flight 3: Mark Selby 60, Ted Lewis 61, Reg Gibbs 66.
Flight 4: Jim Nielsen 74, Keith Wilson 77, Jim Besel 78.
