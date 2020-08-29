Golf

Yellowstone

Men’s Senior Club Championship

Championship Flight: Jerry Pearsall 70, Dave Eames 71.

Flight 1: Gregg Wilson 81, Fred Gunville 81.

Flight 2: Dave Cobb 90, Dave Stensrud (Net) 77.

Super Seniors

Flight 1: Mark Sorlie 77, Tony Typanski (Net) 77.

Flight 2: Wally Anderson 83, Fred Kazmierski (Net) 76.

Tags

Load comments