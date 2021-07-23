Wrestling
Osos Summer Wrestling Camp
The Osos Summer Wrestling Camp is July 29-Aug. 1 at Billings West.
The camp clinician is Matt McDonough, an assistant coach at Cornell College and two-time NCAA champion.
Camp counselors are Michael Kemerer, a four-time NCAA All-American from Iowa; Tony Cassioppi, a two-time NCAA All-American for the Hawkeyes; and Max Murin, a NCAA All-American for Iowa.
The cost is $180 ($210 if housing is needed) for those in grades 4-12 and $100 for those in grades K-3.
Wrestlers in grades K-3 check in from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. July 30 at West. Sessions are from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. on July 30-Aug. 1.
Wrestlers in grades 4-12 check in from 4-5 p.m. July 29 at West. On July 29, there is a session from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sessions on July 30-Aug. 1 run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Wrestlers are on their own for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
The camp conductor is West wrestling coach Jeremy Hernandez.
Little League
9-10 Majors Baseball
Lockwood 8, Heights 3, loser out (Thursday)
Lockwood 8, Big Sky 6 Loser out
NOTE: The District 1 championship game between Boulder-Arrowhead and Lockwood is Saturday at 1 p.m. at Arrowhead Field (38th and Poly).
11-12 Majors Baseball
Burlington Central 12, Heights 11, loser out (Thursday)
Big Sky 8, Burlington Central 7 Loser out
NOTE: The District 1 championship game between Boulder-Arrowhead and Big Sky is Saturday at 10 a.m. at Arrowhead Field (38th and Poly).
Golf
Lake Hills
Bob Nisbet 1 Up over Dan Tryan; Todd Koepp Even with Gary Ugrin; Milt Strong 5 & 4 over Glenn Hageman; Dave Williams 3 & 2 over Mike Joyce; Bob Frank 3 & 2 over Jim Keeling; Mike Sullivan 4 & 3 over Rob McDonald; Jack Wahl 4 & 3 over Ralph Blee; Gary Shampeny Even with Howard Sumner; Pat Joyce Even with Steve Wimpheimer.
