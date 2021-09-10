Golf
Yellowstone County Ladies Amateur
Yellowstone Country Club will be hosting the Yellowstone County Ladies Amateur Sept. 18-19. Registration forms are available at local golf courses. Entry deadline is Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.
