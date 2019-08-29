Golf

Hole-In-One

Frank McCarthy aced hole No. 14, a 126-yard layout, with a 9-iron at the Butte Country Club on Wednesday. The perfect shot, the first ace for McCarthy, was witnessed by his brother, John McCarthy. 

McCarthy is the former women's basketball coach at Montana State Billings and Sheridan College. 

Par 3

Seniors White & Red

Flight A: Gross, Tom Fox 59/Kelly Sanders 60. Net, Daryl Stricker 49.

Flight B: Gross, John Mota 61/Blaine Purington 66. Net, Terry Panrich 52.

Flight C: Gross, Roy Thompson 59/Kim Flohr 67. Net, Bill Cochran 42.

Flight D: Gross, Eugene Sawyer 67/Jim Besel 69. Net, Andy Zahn 47.

Flight E: Gross, Jerry Narum 70/Bart Rice 73. Net, Ron Carstens 49.

Flags: 2, Fred Faber; 9, Walt Davidson; 11, Jack Wahl; 16, Mike Nicholes. 

Laurel

Senior Final

Flight 1: 1, Bill Huyser, 132; 2, Bob Ouren, 142; 2(tied), Rod Fink, 142.

Flight 2: 1, Don Hackmann, 129; 2, James Stevenson, 138; 3, Duane Behm, 139.

Lake Hills

Ladies Tuesday Morning

Flags: 1, Becky Stabio; 3, Bobbie Tryan; 6, Laura Wilson; 7, Sue Sumner; 8, Patt Pitt.

Bowling

700 Series

Fireside: Ricky McBeth, 235-218-267-720, Pioneer, average establishing night.

Fireside: Paul Schmidt, 223-214-267-704, Pioneer, average establishing night.

Tags

Load comments