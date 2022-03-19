Golf

Hole-In-One

Cameren Farrell aced hole No. 6, a 140-yard layout, using a pitching wedge at Par 3. The witnesses were Trey Malcom, Austin Stauduhar, and James Leaphart.

Trapshooting

Billings Trap Club

2nd Amendment Frost Breaker Trapshoot

Saturday

Singles (100 targets at 16 yards): Class AA, Blaine Dukart, Dickinson, N.D., 96; Class A, Michael J. Miszler, Belt, 95; Class B, Shawn D Damm, Billings, 92 (winner), Justin O'Daniel, Billings, 92; Class C, Harold C. Johnson, Plentywood, 85; Lady, Tracey Landeis, Sheridan, Wyo., 87; Sub-Junior, Garett Prom, Laurel, 98; Junior, Lance Bequette, Laurel, 92; Veteran, Jeff Grovijahn, Worden, 93.

Note: 39 shooters.

Handicap (100 targets 18-27 yards): 18-21.5 yards, Dominick Enzenbacher, Billings, 21.5, 94; 22-24.5 yards, Andy L. Adams, Billings, 22, 86; 25-27 yards, Blaine Dukart, Dickinson, N.D., 27, 92 (winner), Brady J. McDowell, Froid, 25.5, 92.

Note: 39 shooters.

Doubles (100 targets, 50 pair): Class A, Wade Smith, Froid, 91 (winner), Blaine Dukart, Dickinson, N.D., 91; Class B, Dominick Enzenbacher, Billings, 90 (winner), Jerry L. Reed, Sheridan, Wyo., 90; Class C, Wade Klingaman, Billings, 84; Class D, Michael Finnegan, Piedmont, S.D., 61.

Note: 24 shooters.

High overall: Dominick Enzenbacher, Billings, 278x300.

