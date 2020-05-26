Golf

Yegen

Women/Men Holiday Modified Scramble

Tuesday

Front nine: John Steel-Dave Cantrell-John Schafer-Susan Stewart, 32; Jim Doll-Steve Erickson-Jim Norris-Carol Gilham, 33; John Kemp-Steve Schieno-Dennis Lusin-Sharon Maeble, 34 (card playoff); Phil Hageman-John Johnson-Leroy Knote-Barb Herda, 34; Ed Butler-Michele Geer-Hank Beauman-Ken Laddusaw, 35.

Back nine: Joe White-Mike Vance-Harvey Tripple-Carol Simmons, 32; Brian Gouldsberry-Charlie Peaton-Joyce Norris-Bob Gilbertson, 33 (card playoff); Jack Gauer-Brian Reay-Jo Ausk-Mort Fortney, 33; Ken Foos-Ted Rist-Elvira Wilcox-John Diekhans, 34 (card playoff); Lew Gundlach-Bill Twilling-Dorean Blackkeeter, Michael Jennings, 34.

Yellowstone

Memorial Day Couples' Best Ball

Top teams: Troy & Kathie Dugger/Shane & Tiffani Coleman, 122; Tom Madden & Twyla Best/Kevin & Pier Brewer, 124.

Hilands

Tuesday Fun Night Dice Scramble

Top teams: Ryan Truscott/John Tripp/Ken Steinmetz/Greg Wood, 32; Mike Whittmeyer/TJ Umemoto/Bob Blackford/Vu Pham, 38; Mark Neale/Jim Hauptman/Dale Hudiburgh/Jake Korell/Meredith Reiter, 38.

Laurel

Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro Am

Regular professional results: Tom Anderson 70, Eddie Kavran 71, Renzi Lee 73, James Stanofski 74.

Team results: Jim Halberg/Laura Turner/Susan Haskins/Nancy Berg, 130; Tom Anderson/Sue Matson/Therese Dickey/Tracey Michael, 130; Tom Anderson/Kee Dunning/Stacy Stellflug/Debra Bonogofsky, 132; Douglas Long/Jo Lewis/Laurie Lee/Kami Scott, 135; Tyler Armstrong/Marilyn Mills/Barb Thomas/Sue Irvin, 136; Eddie Kavran/Jo Pates/Amy Anderson/Carolyn Campbell 139.

Amateur sweeps

Flight 1 (gross): Susan Haskins 77, Tierney Messmer 80, Ashley Griffith 82.

Flight 1 (net): Kee Dunning 71, Tracey Michael 73, Laurie Lee 74, Tiffani Coleman.

Flight 2 (gross): Jo Lewis 90, Kami Scott 95, Val Griffith 96.

Flight 2 (net): Laura Turner 74, Therese Dickey 75, Susanne Vinton 76, Bonnie Dickenson 76.

Flight 3 (gross): Becky Erickson 100, Sue Irvin 100, Traci Hirsch 101.

Flight 3 (net): Marilyn Mills 69, Karlene Lehfeldt 70, Linda Clawson 77, Amy Adams 77.

Shooting

Yellowstone Rifle Club

Buffalo Rifle Gong Match

Iron Class: Stan Morris 38; George Hudak 37; Ron Vanden Brink 36; Darwin Reynolds 34; Duff Sweeney 33; Dave Hoagland 33.

Trapdoor: Stan Bayley 31.

