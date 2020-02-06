Basketball
Men's Rec
Medicine Crow: Fresh Prince 63, ServPro of Billings 51; Lithia 78, KN/McKell Bro's 43; TeePee/Mikes Quick Lube 105, Lights Out 90
Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Brad Muri, 217-257-279-753, 222 avg.
Basketball
Men's Rec
Medicine Crow: Fresh Prince 63, ServPro of Billings 51; Lithia 78, KN/McKell Bro's 43; TeePee/Mikes Quick Lube 105, Lights Out 90
Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Brad Muri, 217-257-279-753, 222 avg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.