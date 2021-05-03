Golf
Hole-in-one
Kevin Sullivan aced the 141-yard No. 8 hole at Laurel Golf Club with a 9-iron. Witnesses: Todd Dundalk, Mike Whittmeyer, Dave Cobb and Ty Armstrong.
Hilands
Yellowstone County Senior Interclub
Final results: Randy Michael-Roger Ditto-Bob Riehl-Scott Kraemer, 118; George Allen-Dan Vogt-Lane Snyder-Dale Hudfiburgh, 120 (scorecard playoff); Gary Elenburg-Rocky Roberts-Dave Cox-Chuck Morgan, 120; Jack Brilz-Todd Koepp-Ted Fink-Dave Davidson, 123.
Low gross: Steve Staebler 81 (scorecard playoff); Randy Michael 81.
Low net: Lane Snyder 65, Dale Hudiburgh 66, Greg hardy 67, John Tripp 68.
Yegen
Monday seniors
3 Net Balls
Front 9: Mike Holtz-Rico Brennan-Eddie Sandoval-Vern Petermann, 94; Richard Steiner-Wes Stahl-Eugene Tuka-John Beaudry, 97; Wally Holter-Bill Turnquist-Don Jones-Richard Rodriguez, 102; David Reda-Earl Mat-Tom Dilts-Dan Kooyman, 103; Bob Turnquist-Bob Fannon-Jack Payne-Larry Larson, 104 (scorecard playoff).
Back 9: Dick Phillips-Gary VanWingen-Kem Johnson-Neal Nash, 93 (scorecard playoff); Phil Hageman-Lew Gundlach-Frank Wittenberg-Ken Laddusaw, 93; Jim Doll-Rick Lenhardt-Dennis Zimdars-Bob Ille, 95; Ed Butler-Greg Charnesky-Tom Gummer-Michael Miller, 97; Brian Gouldsberry-Dan Bergstrom-Roy Schmidt-Bill Cochran, 99.
Flags: 2, Lyle Gabrian; 7, John Kemp; 9, Eugene Tuka; 11, Brian Gouldsberry; 18, Jim Doll.
Laurel
Yellowstone Chapter PGA
Pro results: Tom Anderson 70, Paul Bennett 70, Renzi Lee 74, Matt Stricker 75, Mathew Gibbens 75, Andrew Cortez 75.
Pro-Am teams: Brad Fox-Steve Hurd-Todd Krumm-Monte Krumm-Tony Golden, 195; Mark Houser-Joey Lovell-Chris Goldan-John Weber-Doug Weber, 198; Tom Anderson-Dan Bosch-Dan Ryan-Brad Ward-Joe Rossman, 201; Chris Manning-Mike Bohlman-Dave Debock-Clark Jeffs-Rich Olmsted, 201; Jonathan McAleer-John Shampeny-Dalton Kangas-Gary Shampeny-Dane Gamble, 202; Cody Swarthout-Tyler Hall-Mike Lynn-Sean O'Daniel-Nolan LaGaly, 202; Tom Anderson-Bobby Anderson-James Murphy-George Kelly-Nathan Bailey, 202.
Amateur sweeps
Flight 1: Gross, Trevin McNeil 68, Chris Hunter 68, Liam Clancy 69, Chris Manning 69, Nathan Bailey 70, Jim Bob Coleman 71. Net, Mark Houser 67, Chris Goldan 69, Cody Swarthout 69, Tyler Hall 72, Mark Isakson 72, Kevin Kolb 72.
Flight 2: Gross, Tom Kastelitz 75, Dan Bosch 76, Jake Zwemke 77, Jay Galt 78, Mark Hutchinson 78, Jordan Roberts 78. Net, Nolan LaGaly 68, Barry King 70, Tim Haas 71, Kevin Woodin 73, Scott Aune 73, Jordan Mitchell 74.
Flight 3: Gross, Kevin Sullivan 79, Dave Campbell 80, Jim Heath 82, Mark Sorlie 82, Ron Naber 84, Joe Rossman 84. Net, Bob Galt 68, Mark Model 69, John Reed 69, Frank Barking 70, Rhett Nemelka 70, Mark Taylor 73.
Flight 4: Gross, Monte Krumm 78, Todd Krumm 85, Dave Evans 85, James Murphy 86, Jeff Cochrane 87, Clark Jeffs 87. Net, Tony Goldan 65, Randy Holm 70, Kennedy Stambaugh 70, Steve Hurd 71, Dane Gamble 72, Morgan Renner 72.
