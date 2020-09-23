Golf

Par 3

Three Clubs

Flight 1: Gross: Rebecca Hagen 62, Penny Sipes 67; Net: Joyce Pulley 50, Mona Bailey 53.

Flight 2: Gross: Gina Zeilstra 77, Vicki Bell 78; Net: Donna Newell 56, Cheryl Brown 57.

Flight 3: Gross: Laurie Dolan 71, Carolyn Collis 80; Net: Dez Wyman 55, Margaret Solheim 58.

Hilands

Wednesday Seniors

Dice Scramble: Ben Graves, Larry Larson, Meredith Reiter, Dave Kinnard 33; Mike Hanson, Rich Hageman, Bill Mills, David Prewitt 34; Jim Anderson, Dale Hudiburgh, Jerry Hanson, Art Geiger 36; Dave Rye, Jerry Wolf, Craig Swenson, Ed Hammer 38.

Lake Hills

Yellowstone Senior Cup

Rod Kessler-Bill Laurent 69; Rich Lorenz-Bob Holloway 70; Ron Burke-Dave Williams 70; Bob Nisbet-Milt Strong 70.

Yellowstone

Wednesday Seniors

One Best Ball: Brad Jensen-Edward Dean 60.

Bowling

700 Series

Sunset: J.J. Hill, 257-257-228—742, Tuesday Night Mixed, 195 avg.

