Golf
Par 3
Three Clubs
Flight 1: Gross: Rebecca Hagen 62, Penny Sipes 67; Net: Joyce Pulley 50, Mona Bailey 53.
Flight 2: Gross: Gina Zeilstra 77, Vicki Bell 78; Net: Donna Newell 56, Cheryl Brown 57.
Flight 3: Gross: Laurie Dolan 71, Carolyn Collis 80; Net: Dez Wyman 55, Margaret Solheim 58.
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
Dice Scramble: Ben Graves, Larry Larson, Meredith Reiter, Dave Kinnard 33; Mike Hanson, Rich Hageman, Bill Mills, David Prewitt 34; Jim Anderson, Dale Hudiburgh, Jerry Hanson, Art Geiger 36; Dave Rye, Jerry Wolf, Craig Swenson, Ed Hammer 38.
Lake Hills
Yellowstone Senior Cup
Rod Kessler-Bill Laurent 69; Rich Lorenz-Bob Holloway 70; Ron Burke-Dave Williams 70; Bob Nisbet-Milt Strong 70.
Yellowstone
Wednesday Seniors
One Best Ball: Brad Jensen-Edward Dean 60.
Bowling
700 Series
Sunset: J.J. Hill, 257-257-228—742, Tuesday Night Mixed, 195 avg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.