Golf

Hole-in-one

Pryor Creek: Jim Finley aced hole No. 5 on the Elmer link course, using a 9-iron on the 135-yard hole. Witnesses: Todd Bykonen, Taylor Marcellin.

Hilands: Ben Graves aced the fifth hole. Witnesses: Art Geiger, Chet Birkeland, Dale Hudiburgh.

Hilands

Wednesday Seniors

Scramble: Ben Graves, Dale Hudiburgh, Art Geiger, Chet Birkeland 31; Dave Rye, Dale Owen, Larry Larson, Mike Campbell, Jim Koessler 33; Mike Hanson, Dave Kinard, Jerry Wolf, Bill Mills 33; Jim Anderson, TJ Sullivan, Rich Hageman Jerry Hanson, Jake Korell, 33.

Lake Hills

Wednesday Seniors

Nine-Hole Event

A Flight: Low Gross: Jeff Glover 42; Low Net: Scott Anderson 36, Tom Willis 38.

C Flight: Low Gross: Gene Fisher 47; Low Net: Mike Zabrocki 39, John Beck 39.

D Flight: Low Gross: Kent Richmond 52, John Glen 52; Low Net: Mike Devous 39.

18 Hole Event

A Flight: Low Gross: Ron Burke 73; Low Net: Chuck Morgan 72, Mike Bishop 74, Gary Ugrin 74.

B Flight: Low Gross: Glenn Hageman 80; Low Net: Dan Tryan 70, Pat Petrino 70, Ralph Blee 74.

C Flight: Low Gross: Ron Pearson 87; Low Net: Rob McDonald 72, Ted Cerise 72, Steve Ballock 73.

D Flight: Low Gross: Steve Wimpfheimer 91; Low Net: John Cannon 77, Gary Amundson 78, Paul Mock 78.

Flags: 10 Rod Hessler, 11 Marv Jochems, 17 Dave Williams, 18 Bob Holloway.

Laurel

Wednesday Men's Seniors 

Two-Person Best Ball: Pat O’Connor/Carl Wallila 63, Mauri Kaiser/James Fust 65, Rick Ketterling/Mike Reiter 67.

Par 3

Ladies League

Low Putts: Flight 1: Lisa Forsberg 30, Nancy Schieno 30, Bonnie Futzke 30, Karlene Lehfeldt 30, Juli Peden 32, Judy Hugelen; Flight 2: Bev Butorac 33, Billie Krenzler 33, Leslie Sills 33, Joyce Pulley 34, Alicia Lee 36; Flight 3: Donna Lance 29, Carol Jensen 33, Laurie Dolan 34; Flight 4: Jane Connelly 34, Betty Laws 34, Sylvia McCalla 35, Sharon Feeley 38, Shari Larson 38.

Pryor Creek

Wednesday Seniors

Straight Scramble: Joe Sukut, Ron Engelhardt, Dick Jonasen, Roger Kesler 62; Ray Koschel, Tom Romine, Randy Perry, Ron Lassiter 63; Max Erickson, Paul Hart, Gerry Bittner, Blaine Purington 64; Scott Dickinson, Jack Butorac, Wayne Bauer, Gene Bohleen 65; Bill Lynn, Jim Torske, Lee Ash, Rick Reid 65; Paul Miron, Martin Rukstad, Scott Armstrong, Myron Wilson 65; Dave Malek, Jim Moody, Woody Woods, Pat Sherman 65. 

Yegen

Wednesday Seniors

Red/White/Blue Waltz Time: Wally Holter/Ed Butler/Wayne Leischner/Bill Turnquist 119; Greg Branstetter/Charlie Peaton/Chuck Willkom/Roy Schmidt 120; Bill Comstock/Brian Reay/Greg Smith/John Beaudry 121; Kenny Wilbert/Lyle Gabrian/Sam Young/Verne Petermann 121; Bob Turnquist/Eddie Sandoval/Sherm Supola/ Dan Kooyman 123.

Flags: 1 Jim Ashcraft, 5 Roy Schmidt, 7 Neal Nash, 10 Dale Mack, 14 Ted Rist, 18 Bill Corcoran.

Tags

Load comments