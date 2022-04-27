Big Sky State Games
DanceSport and Curling
The Big Sky State Games' DanceSport and Curling competitions begin this weekend in Billings.
The Dance competition will be held at the MSU Billings Petro Theatre on Saturday. Curling will take place at Centennial Ice Arena April 29-May 1. The schedules are available at www.bigskygames.org. Alison Woodward is the commissioner of DanceSport. Chris Belback, Sarah Lemon, Dan Ottman and Jayme Green are the Curling commissioners.
Finals in most sports of the Big Sky Games are July 15-17. For information, call 406-254-7426 or visit www.bigskygames.org.
Golf
Yegen
Wednesday Seniors
Red/White/Blue flags: George Allen, Ed Butler, John Johnson, Dan Kooyman 131. Dale Mack, Pat Burton, Ron Syens, Sam Deckert 132. Jim Ashcraft, Sherm Supola, Dan Bergstrom, Bill Corcoran 134. Jim Sears, Bob Fannon, Darwin George, Scott McMillin 134. Charles Peaton, Wade Freiboth, Bill Johnson, Sandy MacDonald 135.
Lake Hills
1 Low Gross/2 Low Net
9 Holes: Gary Amundson, Jake Ketterling, Tom Thomson 110; Sam Kirkaldi, Kent Richmond 115; Gordon Haman, John Beck, Bruce Mueller, Tony Nave 119.
18 Holes: Terry Lane, Phil Pugrud, Milt Strong, Dan Tryan 215; Dan Carroll, Gary Doll, Stan Kondracki, Todd Rowen 218; Pat Joyce, Jim Keeling, Paul Mock, Ron Roberts 219; Mike Joyce, Jerry Liffrig, Garth Quade, Dave Williams 220.
Flags: 10 Ted Cerise, 11 Joe Barbero, 17 Gordy Haman, 18 Chuck Morgan.
Laurel
Seniors
Scramble: Marc Lackman, Randy Michael, Kerry Garner, Rick Blaskovich, John McMurrey 51.75; Bill Tiefenthaler Bill Huyser, Mike King, Jim Wagner 52.5; Terry Cackaert, Carl Wallila, Tom Maurer, Rick Kettering 53.75.
Pryor Creek
Seniors
3 Net scores: Kirt Christensen, Bill Lackman, Bruce Rukstad, Kurt Keller 201; Bruce Grendahl, Fred Montgomery, Wayne Bauer, Harvey Susott 204; Steve Staebler, Randy Bodley, Joel Leite, Gary Mjolness 206; Dave Malek, Michael Cary, Pete Peterson, Al Pehler 206.
