Golf
Par 3
Senior Scramble: Jon Boll. Jim Norris. Ed Steffans. Mike Kelley- 49, Tie 2nd- Roger Ditto. Dick Wesnick. Gary Amundson. G.L. Schleining-50, Tie 2nd- Gary Lemke. John Palagyi. Walter Davidson. Jim Haw-50, Tie 2nd- Jim Besel. Gary Urgin. Roy Herren. Roy Schmidt-50.
Hilands
Men's Day
Flags: 1/10 Paul Cox, 3/12 Frank Cross, 5/14 Russ Yerger, 6/15 Jim Pickens.
Basketball
Dawson Community College boys and girls camps
The Dawson Community College men's and women's basketball programs will host their boys and girls summer basketball camp June 15 to June 18.
Camp times will vary according to age groups: Ages 7-11 from 8-11 a.m.; Ages 4-6 from 11:30-12:30 p.m.; Ages 12-17 from 1-4 p.m.
Some of the daily camp activities will include fundamental skills of dribbling, passing, shooting, rebounding, and defense; as well as team strategies. There will also be contests, competitions and awards. Each camp participant will receive a free basketball, T-shirt, camp photo and prizes.
To register, visit www.dawsonbucs.com and click on the Fan Zone link to download a camp brochure. For information, contact the coaching staff: Romeo Lagmay (rlagmay@dawson.edu or 377-9450) or Joe Peterson (jpeterson@dawson.edu or 377-9459).
