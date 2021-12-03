agate Scoreboard: Your Sports Dec 3, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bowling700 Series Fireside: Vic Schell, 239-253-226-718, Wednesday Metro, 184 avg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Sports Bowling Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. breaking featured Montana blasts Eastern Washington to win playoff opener, advance to FCS quarterfinals National Finals Rodeo: Edgar's Parker Breding scores 90 to win bull riding on Day 2 East Helena basketball teams sweep Deer Lodge in varsity debuts Full Court Press: Friday's high school basketball highlights (Dec. 3) Five things to watch: UT Martin at Montana State in FCS playoffs
