Basketball

City Rec

Men's Rec: Jerry's Boys 67, Saunders 57; Team Harris 91, Brain Nearpass State Farm 54; Hamman Law 65, Tropics 47; Eagles 79, Lights Out 70; TeePee/Mikes Quick Lube 60, DTS Pallet LLC 55.

Bowling

700 Series

Sunset: John Lafko, 245-206-258-709, Wednesday Metro, 207 avg.

Sunset: Austin Brug, 238-264-221-723, Tuesday Night Terror, 208 avg.

Track and field camp

Yellowjacket 2020 Winter Track and Field Camp

Montana State Billings is hosting the Yellowjacket 2020 Winter Track and Field Camp, Feb. 14-15, for grades 7-12. The camp will be held in the physical education building's lower gymnasium. Six one-hour sessions will cover fundamentals in sprints, jumps, distance and throwing by MSUB track and field coaches and athletes. Cost is $35 per camper with a limit of 60. A free T-shirt will be available upon check-in. For information, including attire, gear, and registration, please visit msubcamps.com.

