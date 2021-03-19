Pickleball
Yellowstone Fitness round-robin: 1st, Tom Willis; 2nd, Don Mack; 3rd, Mike Tshieno.
College rodeo
Dawson CC Bucs, Boots and Buckles Banquet
The annual Bucs, Boots and Buckles Banquet, hosted by the rodeo team at Dawson Community College, will take place on Saturday, April 3 at the Eastern Plains Event Center in Glendive. It is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the rodeo program. The lineup for the evening includes a social hour (6 p.m.), barbecue (7 p.m.), live auction (8 p.m.) and live music (9 p.m.). Tickets are available from rodeo athletes and coach Shaylee Hance. For information, call 406-377-9450.
