Bowling

300 game

Bob Pribyl bowled his sixth career 300 game in the Tuesday Night Terror League at Sunset Bowl.

Pribyl also had games of 213 and 235 for a 748 series.

700 Series

Sunset: Ryan Rodgers, 276-279-220-775, Moonlighters league, 193 avg.

Sunset: Dale Matthaes, 252-258-265-775, Wednesday Night Metro, 194 avg.

Sunset: Travis Bird, 243-231-245-719, Wednesday Night Metro, 217 avg.

Golf

Lake Hills 

Seniors

Low Gross/Low Net Tournament 

A Flight: Low Gross: (39): Jeff Allen. Low Net: (36): Gary Doll, (36): Terry Lane, (37): Bob Nisbet.

B Flight: Low Gross: (40): Jim Brown. Low Net: (37): Stan Kondracki, (38): Jim Keeling, (39): Chuck Morgan.

C Flight: Low Gross: (43): Bruce Mueller. (36): Bob Frank, (36): Dave Maier, (38): Tom Schillinger.

D Flight: Low Gross: (44): Jack Wahl. Low Net: (35): Robert Marshall, (36): Rick Stabio, (37): Lanny Fred. 

Flags: 10: Jerry Rivinius, 14: Stan Kondracki, 17: Gary Doll, 18: Jeff Allen.

Pryor Creek

Senior Golf

Shamble-2 Net Scores: 1st-135-Ned Johnerson, Sonny Westerman, Dick Jonasen, Pat Sherman; 2nd-137-Ray Koschel, Doug Swift, Jay Kirkland, Don Charpentier; 3rd-141-Russ McClellan, Ed Barry, Joel Leite, Dick Dye.

