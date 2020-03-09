Basketball

City Rec

Men's C3: N.P. Hackers 59, Old Bears 49; Four Seasons Real Estate 70, BWW 64; ECI 91, White Knife 71.

Men's A/B2: DTS Pallet 93, Lights Out 73.

Wrestling

Billings Wrestling Club

Montana AAU Girls State Championships

Midget: 73 Rossianna Gookin 2nd, 82 Evelyn Arciga 1st.

Schoolgirl: 125 Lillian Kraiter 6th.

Darkhorse Wrestling Invitational

Tot: 40A Spencer Pentland 2nd, 40C Dayton Riffel 2nd, 45A Luka Moran 1st, 45C Spencer Pentland 3rd.

Bantam: 40 Nicco Giacomini 4th, 55B Connor Riffel 1st, 55E Heston Farnsworth 3rd, 60B Robert Tenney 1st, 80 Geij Grosulak 4th.

Midget: 50 Joel Alves 1st; 60A Jesse Grossman 1st; 60C Amelio Najar 2nd; 60D Asher Kosich 4th; 65A Kash Farnsworth 1st; 65B Eduardo Arciga 2nd, Amelio Najar 4th; 65C Adrian Goff 2nd; 65D Rossianna Gookin 2nd; 65E Leandro Moran 3rd; 70A Adrian Goff 5th; 70C Elijah Javier-Smallwood 2nd; 75A Geij Grosulak 6th; 80 Maycen Flores 6th; 85 Jax Christenson 1st; 90 Camdon Olmstead 2nd; 95 Camdon Olmstead 3rd; 132 Ché Jones 2nd.

Novice: 60 William Alves 1st, Victoria Tenney 4th; 70A Christopher Grossman 2nd; 75A Daniel Green 1st; 80A Aiden Rudie 3rd; 80B Brayden Gookin 2nd, Evelyn Arciga 3rd; 85 Brayden Gookin 5th; 90 Angel Najar 3rd; 120 Tayden Norbu 2nd; 130 Boston Ketterling 4th, Tayden Norbu 5th. 

Middle school: 91 Devin Grossman 2nd; 106B Nathan Austin 5th; 120 Andrew Najar 3rd.

Montana Middle School Championship

90: Devin Grossman 5th.

Tags

Load comments