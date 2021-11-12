Bowling

700 Series

Fireside: J.J. Hill, 235-267-268-770, Drifters.

Fireside: Keith Bushman, 237-245-246-728, Tuesday Night Mixed, 192 avg.

Fireside: Josh Johnson, 233-254-268-Tuesday Night Mixed, 211 avg.

Fireside: Dayton Willoughby, 235-245-223-703, Tuesday Night Mixed, 235 avg.

Fireside: Tim Goins, 211-268-234-713, Pioneer, 165 avg.

Fireside: Josh Johnson, 216-259-258-733, Pioneer, 213 avg.

Fireside: Kyle Armstrong, 265-233-229-727, Bowlers Edge, 199 avg.

Sunset: Jake Marsich, 249-242-210-711, Wednesday Night Metro, 194 avg.

Tags

Load comments