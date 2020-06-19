Golf

Hilands

Member-Member

Round 1

Flight A: 1st. Doug Jensen/JR Reger 64.8, Mark Model/Jim Buller 67, Todd Dundas/Scott Aspenleider 69.1.

Flight B: Eric Simonsen/Gerry Fagan 63.5, Mark Hunt/Curt Wheeler 65.7, Rusty Gackle/TJ Umemoto 65.7.

Flight C: Zach Robbins/Matt Overby 62, John Tripp/Randy Bentley 64.5, Ty Elkin/Mark Sulser 67.3.

Flight D: Dean Studer/Craig Wiggs 72, Steve Diefenderfer/Greg Wood 73, Matt Robertson/Eric Mueller 73.8.

Hilands Derby: Ryan Truscott/Steve Nitz, TJ Umemoto/Mark Hunt, Mike Whittmeyer/Duncan Peete.

