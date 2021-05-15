Golf

Laurel

Couples Open

Gross: Curt Finnicum/Juli Finnicum, 68.

Net: Tyler Roberts/Erin Venneman, 60; Jim Sullivan/Amy Boyer, 60. Bob Repnak/Cathy Repnak, 67; Brandon Hatveldt/Cindy Roberts, 68; Jimmy Carlson/Ashi Carlson, 68.

Flags: 1, Bryce Blackley; 4, Tenley Slayton; 9, John Reed; 11, Curt Wheeler; 14, Randy Michael; 18, Cathy Repnak.

Tags

Load comments