Golf
Yegen
Wed. Seniors
Low Gross/Low Net
Flight A: Gross, Clark Swan 76 Card Playoff; Net, Phil Hagman 67 Card Playoff, John Steele 67, Richard Stiener 68, David Reda 69, Dennis Osborne 70.
Flight B: Gross, Archie Caraveau 80 Card Playoff; Net, Jerry Rivinius 66, David Armstrong 67, Brian Reay 68, David Hilde 70, Ron Syens 71.
Flight C: Gross, Ray Schuld 79; Net, Doug Green 62, John Junnila 65, Jim Norris 67, Chuck Willkom 69 Card Playoff, Dave Cantrell 69.
Flight D: Gross, Roy Schmidt 91; Net, Ken Laddusaw 66 Card Playoff, Sam Deckert 66, Jim Rostron 68 Card Playoff, Bob Peterson 68, Jim Hatton 70 Card Playoff.
Yellowstone
Ladies Day
Ones
Flight I: Traci Hirsch 28, Karen Rutherford 35.
Flight II: Mona Clark 26, Jennie Typanski 32.
Flight III: Nancy Larsen 25.5, Maggie Vralsted 36.
Flags: 3 Maggie Vralsted, 5 Marcie Smith, 9 Liz Halverson, 11 Mary Halstvedt, 14 Robin Manning, 18 Donna Durham.
Seniors Day
One Two Three Best Ball: Walter Degnan/Bradley Jensen/Patrick Nau/William Smoot/Fred Kazmierski 130.
Seniors Day
One Best Ball: 1st card playoff John Halstvedt/Kenneth Sandvik/Patrick Burton 61.
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
Shamble 2 Net: Jim Hauptman/Dale Hudiburgh/Jim Koessler/Meredith Reiter 64, Mike Hansen/Jerry Wolf/Jerry Hanson/David Prewitt 64, Ben Graves/C.W. Lo/Dave Kinard/Dale Hudiburgh(Blind draw) 64.
Pryor Creek
Senior Men's League
Shamble triple orange ball: 118 s/c -John Felicioni, Doug Wilaon, Wally Sims, Allen Saylor; 118-Kim Carlson, Jerry Olson, Duane Hansen, Pat Sherman; 119-Tom Day, Roger Ditto, Jim Pickens, Ken Haag; 122 s/c-Bob Oostermeyer, Dave Scott, Jim Lee, Gary Evans;122-Ned Johnerson, Sonny Westerman, John Scott, Kenny Southworth.
Par 3
Ladies League, Low Putts
Flight 1: Carol Simmons 31, Penny Sipes 32, Nancy Schieno 33, Ginny Simpson 33, Elvira Wilcox 33.
Flight 2: Jeannie Astle 30, Cheryl Brown 30, Carol Jensen 33, Joyce Pulley 34, Jean Becker 34.
Flight 3: Donna Newell 33, Jeanette Bejot 34, Joyce Amos 35, Donna Lance 36.
Flight 4: Alice Nickoloff 37, Dolly Morrison 39, Joanne Dodd 39, Jane Connelly 40, Kitty Brauer 40.
Lake Hills
Seniors
Two best ball tournament: Tie (59) Gary Amundson, Si Simonsen, Milt Strong, Howard Sumner; Ken Acton, Dan Carroll, Mike Joyce; (60) Rick Kessler, Rod Kessler, Tom Schillinger, Tom Willis; Tie (63) John Cannon, Gary Doll, Del Hayter; Ted Cerise, John Hamby, Jake Ketterling, Bob Nisbet.
Flags: 1 Howard Sumner, 4 Bob Frank, 6 Tom Willis, 9 Rod Kessler.
Laurel
Wednesday Seniors
Team winners: 1, Bill Bernhard, James Fust, Maurice Kaiser, Francis Ricci 126; 2 (tie) Jack Brilz, Francis Ricci, Bill Huyser, Bill Lindberg 129; Jim Murphy, Joe Mironack, John Palagyi, Bill Huyser 129.
Wednesday Ladies
Shamble: 1 (tie), Linda Brunelle, Karen Maddaus, Katie Whitmoyer, Sue Matson 62; Dee Baxter, Luanne Engh, Marcia Hafner, Jean Mills 62:
2-man team: 1, Therese Dickey & Cindy Richards, 7.5
