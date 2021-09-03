Golf
45th Annual Tee It Up For Kids
At Yellowstone
Net Division: 1, K2 Civil Inc., Jerimiah McGeee/Kevin McGovern/Justin Gipe/Dean Studer, 119; 2, U Bars/Stifel Investments, Jon Ussn/David Kuhns/Chris Hunter/Tony Golden, 122; 3, AD Creative Group, Eric Finstad/Brad Fox/Todd Krumm/Monte Krumm, 125; 4, Western Security Bank, Jerry Simonson/Doug McBride/Vic Stark/Joel Stott, 126.
Net Division: 1, Anderson, Hedge, Wagner, Kienitz, Josh Hedge/Seth Hedge/Jake Hedge/Tim Kienitz, 133; 2, Team Sorlie, Brian Linde/Jerry Pearsall/John Nielsen/Greg Wilson, 138.
