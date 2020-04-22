Golf

Holes-In-One

Bruce Rost aced hole No. 5 on the Elmer Link Course at Pryor Creek using a 7-iron on Wednesday. The witnesses were Cliff Frank, Ed Barry, Max Erickson and Keith Carpenter.

Chris Hunter aced hole No. 13, a 174-yard layout, at Yellowstone on Wednesday using a 5-iron.

Witnesses were Brandon McIver, Vinny Iacopini, Mark Sorlie, Tim Dodge, and Vic Stark.

