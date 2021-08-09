Golf

Holes-in-one

Doug Johnson aced the 138-yard No. 12 hole on the Johnny Walker Course at Pryor Creek Monday using a 7-iron. Witnesses: Ed Barry, Paul Hart, Randy Perry and Leroy Uffelman.

Mike Anthony aced the 164-yard No. 6 hole at Par 3 Monday with a 7-iron. Witnesses: Chloe Keating and Nate Christensen.

Gabriel Kraft aced the 142-yard No. 8 hole Sunday at Yellowstone Country Club with a pitching wedge. Witness: Rider Paulsen.

Lake Hills

Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro-Am

Pro results: Renzi Lee 70, Paul Bennett 72, Kury Reynolds 72, Tom Anderson 73, Glenn Godfrey 73.

Pro-Am teams: John Hamry/Garrett Woodin/Mark Sulser/Dave Cobb/Kevin Woodin 202; Tom Anderson/Lane Cyphers/Kelly McLean/Bobby Anderson/Michael Nitschke 204; Matt Stricker/Mark Hutchinson/Kirk Dehler/Ruben Martinez/Damon Winslow 206; Andrew Cortez/Bob Ulrich/John Reed/Jeff Cochrane/Wade Fleming 206; Renzi Lee/John Smith/Randy Holm/Lance Fred/Mike Mazurkiewicz 207.

Amateur sweeps

Flight 1: Gross, Garrett Woodin 69, Payton Stott 75, Cody Brunner 75, Jhett Braley 75. Net, Bobby Anderson 70, Lane Bradley 74, Bill Allen 74.

Flight 2: Gross, Mark Hutchinson 78, Gerry Fagan 78, Logan Connolly 79. Net, John Reed 70, Kevin Woodin 72, Bill Chupp 75.

Flight 3: Gross, Kelly McLean 80, Milt Strong 83, Frank Thompson 86, Cobey Theade 86. Net, Jeff Cochrane 71, Randy Holm 72, John Kangas 72.

Flight 4: Gross, Dave Williams 86, Kami Scott 87, Gary Peterson 87. Net, Tafuna Tusi 71, Gary Shampeny 72, Wayne Hirsch 74.

Yegen

Monday Seniors

Round Robin

Front 9: Tom Eldredge/John Reitz/Zane Jansen/Greg Szudera  61; Joe Bridges/Ken Foos/John Johnson/Larry Larson 62 (card playoff); Todd Rowen/Mark Lemm/Tom Dilts/Eugene Tuka 62 (card playoff); John Kemp/Gordon Krumheuer/Brian Reay/Sandy MacDonald 62; Jerry Rivinius/Bill Twilling/Gary VanWingen/Ed Helgeson 64 (card playoff).

Back 9: Jack Gauer/Bruce Rost/Roy Schmidt/Jim Hatten 55; John Steele/Charles Peaton/ Larry Karls/Michael Jennings 57; Gary Good/Lew Gundlach/Doug Green/John Fekety 58; Brian Gouldsberry/Tom Shupak/Scott Armstrong/Dave Bofto 60; Jim Doll/Joe Ginelias/Bill Pedersen/David Boatman 61.

Flags: 1, Gabrian; 4, Harvey; 8, Bridges; 10, Conway; 16, Abeln; 18, Butler.

Laurel

Club Championship

Championship Flight: 145, Cash Golden; 146, Jake McKinney; 151, Tyler Roberts.

First Flight: 155, Tom Manni; 162, Rhett Kastelitz; 165, Louis Bury.

Second Flight: 171, Brian Ban; 181, Tim Casey; 183, Jesse Bookout; 183,  Tony Golden; 183, Brian Stewart; 183, Jim King.

Senior Club Championship: 150, Tom Kastelitz; 157, Terry Caekaert; 157, Vince Winterhalter.

First Flight: 163, Tom Griffin; 166, Bill Tiefenthaler; 167, Tom McNeely.

Super Seniors: 159, Denny Marek; 160, Bill Chupp; 160, George Kelly.

First Flight: 169, Jack Roma; 170, Marc Lackman; 173, Maurice Kaiser.

Women Championship: 153, Morgan O’Neil; 178, Tracy Michael.

First Flight: 214, Linda Frickel; 215, Karen Kennah.

Boys Junior Championship: 153, Sam Norman.

Girls Junior Championship: Avery Norman

Derby: 1st, Tom Griffin/Denny Marek/Dean Victoria; 2nd, Jeff Benson/Brett Barker/Eli Weisenberger; 3rd, Sam Norman/Brian Stewart/Brad Cayko; 4th, Trey Ewalt/Marc Lackman/Bob Degele.

