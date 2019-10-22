Bowling
700 series
Sunset: James Messmer, 246-199-263-708, 178 avg., Thursday Night Mixed
Women's Tournament
600 Club: Bobbie Barcus 943, Jane Crowder, 934 Terez Smith 922, Valerie Miller 912.
500 Club: Margaret Stoll 867, Nicole Re 851, Patti Parsons 849, Terri Eorendors 843, Donna Rivers 829.
Golf
Eaglerock
Seniors Scramble
Gross: Dale Mack/Chuck Morgan/Roy Schmidt/Fred Button 64. Net: Joe Barbero/Ed Barry/Don Charpentier/Dan Dinardi 57.375.
Flags: 3, Dennis Newell; 9, Barbero; 15, Newell; 18, Ron Peterson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.