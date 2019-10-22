Bowling

700 series

Sunset: James Messmer, 246-199-263-708, 178 avg., Thursday Night Mixed

Women's Tournament

600 Club: Bobbie Barcus 943, Jane Crowder, 934 Terez Smith 922, Valerie Miller 912.

500 Club: Margaret Stoll 867, Nicole Re 851, Patti Parsons 849, Terri Eorendors 843, Donna Rivers 829.

Golf

Eaglerock

Seniors Scramble

Gross: Dale Mack/Chuck Morgan/Roy Schmidt/Fred Button 64. Net: Joe Barbero/Ed Barry/Don Charpentier/Dan Dinardi 57.375.

Flags: 3, Dennis Newell; 9, Barbero; 15, Newell; 18, Ron Peterson.

