Fireside Lanes
Fireside Embers: Julie Surrell-Stops 212-495; Kasey Corneliusen 254-674
Sunday Nite Mixed: Tawny King-Burgee 199-541; Travis Ernster 252, JJ Hill 660
Early Risers: Bob Hanson 212, Ray Jackson 212-596
Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 202-549; Mike Brophy 225-600
Drifter: Brad Muri 258-711
Sojourners: Pat Pitt 195, Donna Degner 494
Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 203-561; Mike Brophy 245-640
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Amy Lumpkin 214-545; Dave Lynch 254-690
Harmonizers: Kristi Siroky 190 game
Jubilee Seniors: Mary Baasch 203-514; Dennis Mitchell 202-547
Six Shooters: Amanda Fergerson 229-551
Pioneer: Josh Johnson 279, Ricky McBeth 691
Plaza: Darla Dunham 196-533
Fireflies: Loretta Hergett 221, Kathy Woodard 500
Bowlers Edge: Dayton Willoughby 269-770
Sportsman: Brad Muri 279-714
T.G.I.F.: Jana Waters 181-493
Fireside Lanes Youth Leagues
Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up – Talen Gosnell 186-497; Girls 11 & Under – Alexis Boyer 74-202; Boys 11 & Under – Henry Ording 120-330
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Judy Miller 192-530; Brandon Albaugh 241-562
Tuesday Night Terror: Linda Fries 186, Deanna Redfern 473; Dusty Eiden 289-677
Tuesday Night: Jennifer Dvorak 192, Marilyn Moore 520; Kris Seyffarth 246-621
Derby: Margaret Bauers 214-540
Wednesday Night Metro: Ron Engelhardt 257, Cordell Bird 594
Thursday Nite Mixed: Marilyn Moore 179-510; Mike Scheppele 246-632
Federal: McKenzie Ostermiller 233-571; Jered Rorvik 269-596
Consolidated: Charlie Highsmith 233-595
Sunset Bowl Youth Leagues
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under – Jazmine Storton 102-171; Boys 11 & Under – Tiburon Guscott 114-207
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up – Melanie Fink 123-356; Boys 12 & Up – Landen Fink 157, Landen Evans 157-440
Town and Country Lanes
T&C Mixers: Karissa Ottenbacher 242-585; Eric Highlander 237-645
Wednesday Night: Kaylie Cook 172-483; Jeano Picchioni 255, Jerry Watson 682
Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 194, Carol Holmes 492; Tom Shea 220, Bill Poore 556
Town and Country Lanes Youth League
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up – Rachelle McDowell 150, Taezia Griffeth 371; Boys 12 & Up – RJ Westberg 220-579; Girls 11 & Under – Arabella Rooney 177-379; Boys 11 & Under – Odin Chowning 123, Mason Friedrich 336
Double Nickel
Scratch Bowling Association
at Fireside Lanes
Scott Gasser of Billings claimed his first Double Nickel championship by defeating John Whitaker of Roundup in the challenge championship match by a score of 191-175. Whitaker forced the second match by winning the first, 216-178.
With the victory, Gasser took home $340, while Whitaker pocketed $260 for his efforts.
The high game was posted by Keith Loran by rolling a 298 game in qualifying. The top qualifier was Gasser with a 970 for four games.
The honor scores posted were by Gasser (781) and Loran (727).
Sixty bowlers competed from Wyoming, North Dakota and Montana. The order of finish is listed below and bowlers with no hometown listed are from Billings.
Gasser, John Whitaker (Roundup), Jack Schmidt, Mark Kemp (Livingston), Todd Phillips (Lovell, Wyo.), Mark Hayashi, Walt Niemi, Joe Canino, Matt Fryett, Dave Winslow, Dan Dolan, Craig Nickel, Jerry Woodward (Lovell, Wyo.), John Lafko (Columbus), Bill Dugan, Jim Hill, Dean Hoyt, Larry Bowers, Brett Barker (Columbus), Jeff Hess (Columbus), Chester Gilliam (Lovell, Wyo.), Ken Taft, Ron Cole, Rick Eades (Lovell, Wyo.), Stu Summers, Craig Harpe (Bozeman), Keith Loran, Kurt Davey (Red Lodge), Mike Scheppele, Will Powers (Sheridan, Wyo.), and George Maragos.
The next tournament will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21 at Super Bowl in Cody, Wyoming. There will be two shifts of qualifying, with shift times at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. This tournament will be strictly for the senior bowlers who are 55 and older with both men and women invited to bowl. If any bowlers are planning on attending the next tournament, contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or email at dalematthaes@gmail.com to reserve a place in the tournament.
