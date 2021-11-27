Big Sky State Games

Figure skating registration 

Registration is open for figure skating at the 37th Annual Big Sky State Games. The event runs Jan. 14-16, 2022 at Centennial Ice Arena in Billings. Register at bigskygames.org

The top three medalists in each event of figure skating will qualify for the State Games of America, July 27-31, 2022 in Ames and Des Moines, Iowa. The State Games of America are held every other year. 

Big Sky State Games figure skating is a sanctioned U.S. Figure Skating event and will be following the United States Figure Skating mask policy.

Spring events will take place in March and April for ice hockey, flag football, dance and curling. Most of the BSSG will be July 15-17 in Billings. For information, call (406) 254-7426 or visit the website at bigskygames.org.

