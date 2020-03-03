Bowling

Fat Cat Lanes

Rockcreek: Cindy Johnson 197-505

Guys & Gals: Diane Popp 181, Michelle Cahill 491; Blaine Dahle 225-609

American: Tim Zorn 278, Chuck Miller 682

Pintoppers: Shay Kodish 242-610

Thursday Mixers: Shelle Barker 190-503; Kevin Kautz 244-696

National: Marcus Miller 263, Tyson Kanuit 698

Holy Rollers: Helen Brown 176-477; Dave Brown 246-682

Golf

Hole-In-One

Armed with a driver, Ryan Baker aced the 184-yard, No. 7 hole on Saturday at  Par 3. Witnesses: Stephanie Evernden, Sean Cardwell, Adrianne Baker and Corbin Baker.

Basketball

City Rec

At Medicine Crow: Fresh Prince 55, Tire-Rama 46; Bretz RV 72, Roadrunners 61; Lannisters 78, Flint Tropics 72. 

