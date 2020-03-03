Bowling
Fat Cat Lanes
Rockcreek: Cindy Johnson 197-505
Guys & Gals: Diane Popp 181, Michelle Cahill 491; Blaine Dahle 225-609
American: Tim Zorn 278, Chuck Miller 682
Pintoppers: Shay Kodish 242-610
Thursday Mixers: Shelle Barker 190-503; Kevin Kautz 244-696
National: Marcus Miller 263, Tyson Kanuit 698
Holy Rollers: Helen Brown 176-477; Dave Brown 246-682
Golf
Hole-In-One
Armed with a driver, Ryan Baker aced the 184-yard, No. 7 hole on Saturday at Par 3. Witnesses: Stephanie Evernden, Sean Cardwell, Adrianne Baker and Corbin Baker.
Basketball
City Rec
At Medicine Crow: Fresh Prince 55, Tire-Rama 46; Bretz RV 72, Roadrunners 61; Lannisters 78, Flint Tropics 72.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.