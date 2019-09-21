Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Josh Link, 266-258-261-785, Sportsman, 247 avg.
Shooting
Yellowstone Rifle Club
Buffalo rifle gong match
Iron: Steve Martin 32, John Miller 32, Vaughn Cox 32, Dick Bills 30, Ron Vanden Brink 29, Joe Close 29.
Scope: Duff Sweeney 32, George Jordan 31.
