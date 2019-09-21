Bowling

700 Series

Fireside: Josh Link, 266-258-261-785, Sportsman, 247 avg.

Shooting

Yellowstone Rifle Club

Buffalo rifle gong match

Iron: Steve Martin 32, John Miller 32, Vaughn Cox 32, Dick Bills 30, Ron Vanden Brink 29, Joe Close 29.

Scope: Duff Sweeney 32, George Jordan 31.

