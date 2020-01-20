Wrestling
Billings Wrestling Club
AAU Crazy Train Classic
Saturday at Laurel
Tot: 40C Spencer Pentland 1st, 45B Luka Moran 1st.
Bantam: 40 Nicco Giacomini 3rd, 45B Pryce Goodell 3rd, 50C Luke Glennon 3rd, 55B Heston Farnsworth 3rd, 60A Robert Tenney 2nd, 75 Gein Grosulak 3rd.
Midget: 50 Joel Alves 1st; 65A Jesse Grossman 1st, Eduardo Arciga 2nd, Adrian Goff 5th; 65B Leandro Moran 2nd, Amelio Najar 6th; 65C Kash Farnsworth 1st; 70A Adrian Goff 2nd; 70B Jacoby Dinardi 1st; 70C Rossianna Gookin 1st, Elijah Javier-Smallwood 2nd; 80B Maycen Flores 3rd; 85 Jax Christenson 1st; 90 Camdon Olmstead 1st, Jax Christenson 2nd, Kayne Costalez 3rd; 95 Camdon Olmstead 1st; 130-135 Ché Jones 1st.
Midget Girls: 70-75 Rossianna Gookin 1st.
Novice: 60 William Alves 1st, 65 William Alves 1st, 70A Christopher Grossman 1st, 75A Danny Green 2nd, 80A Brayden Gookin 3rd, 85A Aiden Rudie 6th, 85B Brayden Gookin 3rd, 90A Bridger Leland 5th, 120 Tayden Norby 2nd, 130-140 Boston Ketterling 3rd.
Novice Girls: 60-65 Victoria Tenney 2nd, 80 Evelyn Arciga 1st, 112 Lillian Kraiter 2nd.
Schoolboy: 90 Devin Grossman 1st.
Billings Wrestling Club
Colstrip AAU Invite
Sunday
Medium Team Champions
Tot: 38-40 Luka Moran 1st.
Bantam: 47-49 Luke Glennon 1st, 49-52 Heston Farnsworth 1st.
Midget: 45-50 Joel Alves 1st, 68-62 Amelio Najar 2nd, 59-64 Kash Farnsworth 1st, 63-67 Leandro Moran 1st, 64-67 Adrian Goff 1st, 82-84 Jax Christenson 2nd.
Novice: 58-63 William Alves 1st, 89-93 Bridger Leland 1st, 92–93 Angel Najar 4th, 115-120 Tayden Norby 1st, 117-131 Boston Ketterling 1st, 125-130 Tayden Norby 2nd.
Schoolboy: 117-126 Andrew Najar 1st.
Billings Wrestling Club
USAW Smith McCarthy Freestyle
Sunday at Butte
10U: 63 Jesse Grossman 1st, 67 Eduardo Arciga 3rd.
10U Girls: 70 Rossianna Gookin 1st.
12U: 70 Danny Green 1st, Christopher Grossman 2nd; 78 Jackson Toby 2nd, Brayden Gookin 5th; 82 Brayden Gookin 5th.
12U Girls: 65/80 Evelyn Arciga 2nd.
Middle School: 92/97 Devin Grossman 2nd.
Bowling
The Master/Masterette’s Scholarship Tournament
in Helena at Sleeping Giant Lanes
High Scratch Game and Series: Evan Hinds, Great Falls, 259-912(4).
High Handicap Game: Adele Morales-Brown, Missoula, 270.
High Handicap Series: Christian Bomar, Helena, 899 series with handicap.
Scholarship Winners
Handicap: 1st place Rebecca Henry (Helena) $300, 2nd place Hailey Hess (Helena) $200, 3rd place Kaelan Doherty (Butte) $100, and 4th place Cole Scott (Helena) $50.
Scratch: 1st place Kayden Dziak (Butte) $300, 2nd place Hope Bunk (Billings) $200, 3rd place Ethan Lester (Billings) $100, 4th place Kaiden Hess (Helena) $50 Scholarship.
High scratch scores for the weekend were:
Helena: Evan Hinds – 259, 248, 227, 223, 203; Hailey Hess – 246, 223; Kaiden Hess – 235, 223, 215, 200; Nathan Dupler – 205, 202; Justin Cavazos – 200.
Missoula: Adele Morales-Brown - 213.
Billings: Toby Ottenbacher – 243, 209, 202, 200; Hope Bunk – 234, 232, 225, 214; Ethan Lester – 226, 212.
Butte: Kayden Dziak – 245, 238, 236, 220, 210, 203; Joslyn Klapan – 213, 200; Brady Garner – 210.
Glasgow: Rance Rhoads – 205.
