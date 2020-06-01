Golf

Hole-in-one

Scott Sanders aced the 14th hole on Monday at Par 3 with a 6-iron. Witnesses: Damien Beartusk and Kenneth Beartusk.

Yegen

Yegen Seniors

2 Net Balls

Front 9: Jim Sears-Bill Comstock-Bill Houghton-Dennis McKnire, 58; Ed Butler-Bill Johnson-Bill Turnquist-John Diekhans, 61 (card playoff); Joe White-Charles Peaton-Harry Beauman-Ron Smith, 61; Joe Bridges-Steve Hellenthal-Jim Norris-Sandy MacDonald, 62 (card playoff); Clark Swan-Dave Bofto-Dave Kennedy-Clarke Coulter, 62.

Back 9: Phil Hageman-Ted Rist-Mike Swope-Samuel Young, 57; Don Pett-Tom Shupak-Chuck Willkom-Ralph Snodgrass, 58; John Steele-Wes Stahl-Tom Dilts-Leroy Morse, 59 (card playoff); Jim Ashcraft-Earl May-Steve Schieno-Mort Forney, 59; David Reda-Mike Vance-Dave Cantrell-Jim Wagner, 60.

Hilands

Yellowstone Chapter Pro-Am

Top club pros: Tom Anderson 69, Renzi Lee 70, Andrew Cortez 71, Eddie Kavran 74, Scott Pekovich 74.

Pro-Am teams: Brandon Hurst-Sean Graves-Mikel Garcia-Kris Brester-Dalton Hagadone 195; Tim Moore-Brady Cady-Joey Moore-Parker Jones-Caleb Trost 203; Jake Hedge-Tyson Bickford-George Gill-Adam Zwemke-Hudson Hagstrom 203; Andrew Cortez-Mark Griffith-Mike Nitschke-Sean Corcoran-Sam Norman 205; James Stanofski-Jim Bob Coleman-Douglas McBride-Vic Stark-Dave Eames 208.

Amateur sweeps

Gross

Flight 1: Joey Moore 70, Chris Hunter 70, Jake Hedge 71

Flight 2: Kris Brester 78, Bart Erickson 83, Mikel Garcia 84

Flight 3: Sean Graves 81, Russ Yerger 85, Curt Wheeler 86

Flight 4: Mike Foulger 92, Zach Robbins 93, Chris Oswald 94, Mark Hunt 94

Net

Flight 1: Adam Zwemke 70, Brandon Hurst 73, Carey Ziebarth 73

Flight 2: Sean Corcoran 73, Vic Start 73, Pat White 76

Flight 3: Dave Evans 70, Steve Cassity 73, Cobey Theade 73, Milt Strong 73

Flight 4: Craig Diefenderfe 66, Jim Hauptman 77, Ken Steinmetz 77, Hudson Hagstrom 77, Rusty Gackle 77

Tags

Load comments