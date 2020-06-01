Golf
Hole-in-one
Scott Sanders aced the 14th hole on Monday at Par 3 with a 6-iron. Witnesses: Damien Beartusk and Kenneth Beartusk.
Yegen
Yegen Seniors
2 Net Balls
Front 9: Jim Sears-Bill Comstock-Bill Houghton-Dennis McKnire, 58; Ed Butler-Bill Johnson-Bill Turnquist-John Diekhans, 61 (card playoff); Joe White-Charles Peaton-Harry Beauman-Ron Smith, 61; Joe Bridges-Steve Hellenthal-Jim Norris-Sandy MacDonald, 62 (card playoff); Clark Swan-Dave Bofto-Dave Kennedy-Clarke Coulter, 62.
Back 9: Phil Hageman-Ted Rist-Mike Swope-Samuel Young, 57; Don Pett-Tom Shupak-Chuck Willkom-Ralph Snodgrass, 58; John Steele-Wes Stahl-Tom Dilts-Leroy Morse, 59 (card playoff); Jim Ashcraft-Earl May-Steve Schieno-Mort Forney, 59; David Reda-Mike Vance-Dave Cantrell-Jim Wagner, 60.
Hilands
Yellowstone Chapter Pro-Am
Top club pros: Tom Anderson 69, Renzi Lee 70, Andrew Cortez 71, Eddie Kavran 74, Scott Pekovich 74.
Pro-Am teams: Brandon Hurst-Sean Graves-Mikel Garcia-Kris Brester-Dalton Hagadone 195; Tim Moore-Brady Cady-Joey Moore-Parker Jones-Caleb Trost 203; Jake Hedge-Tyson Bickford-George Gill-Adam Zwemke-Hudson Hagstrom 203; Andrew Cortez-Mark Griffith-Mike Nitschke-Sean Corcoran-Sam Norman 205; James Stanofski-Jim Bob Coleman-Douglas McBride-Vic Stark-Dave Eames 208.
Amateur sweeps
Gross
Flight 1: Joey Moore 70, Chris Hunter 70, Jake Hedge 71
Flight 2: Kris Brester 78, Bart Erickson 83, Mikel Garcia 84
Flight 3: Sean Graves 81, Russ Yerger 85, Curt Wheeler 86
Flight 4: Mike Foulger 92, Zach Robbins 93, Chris Oswald 94, Mark Hunt 94
Net
Flight 1: Adam Zwemke 70, Brandon Hurst 73, Carey Ziebarth 73
Flight 2: Sean Corcoran 73, Vic Start 73, Pat White 76
Flight 3: Dave Evans 70, Steve Cassity 73, Cobey Theade 73, Milt Strong 73
Flight 4: Craig Diefenderfe 66, Jim Hauptman 77, Ken Steinmetz 77, Hudson Hagstrom 77, Rusty Gackle 77
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.