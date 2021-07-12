Golf

Lake Hills

Yellowstone County Juniors

Monday

Boys

16-17: 1. Cade Wagner 37; 2. Sam Norman 38; 3. Eli Weisenberger 39

15: 1. Landon Olson 44; 2. Kyle Kennah 44; 3. Keaton Miller 44

14: 1. Logan Connolly 34; 2. Alexander Brester 41; 3. Palmer Coleman 42

13: 1. Royce Taylor 37; 2. Caleb Fornshell 37; 3. Jackson Eckley 38

12: 1. Avery Hunter 46; 2. Evan Zeilstra 51; 3. Ty Telford 52

11: 1. Colin Jensen 40; 2. Jack Nielsen 46; 3. Cord Logan 48

8-10: 1. Silas Wyckoff 21; 2. Shawn Bryson 22; 3. Dax Winterholler 24

Girls

15-17: 1. Hannah Adams 39; 2. Kadence Fischer 40; 3. Isabella Johnson 42

11-14: 1. Berkley Park 47; 2. Paige Loberg 53; 3. Bailey Bruce 54

8-10: 1. Cailyn Rudolph 24; 2. Clare Jensen 26; 3. Avery Norman 26

Red Lodge 

Yellowstone County Senior Interclub

Monday

2 Net Best Balls: 1, Jim Buller/Todd Rowen/Bill Bernhard/Chuck Morgan 123; 2, Ned Johnerson/Lloyd Hossner/Kevin Brewer/Jim Keeling 125; 3, Dave Rye/Bruce Hamm/Jack Roma/Jack Layne 126; 4, Pat Garrison/Dan Tryan/Rod Kessler/Mike King 127.

Low Gross: Pat Garrison 76; Randy Bodley 78

Low Net: Jim Keeling 69; Mike Hansen 70 (playoff); Rocky Roberts 70; Chuck Morgan 71 (playoff).

Yegen

Monday Seniors

Hi/Lo

Front 9: Mike Holtz/Charlie Peaton/Jim Norris/Michael Jennings 69; Lane Snyder/Dave Kennedy/Scott Armstrong/Harry Beauman 71; Richard Steiner/Ron Bailey/Doug Green/Michael Miller 71; Chuck Harvey/Pete Conway/Harvey Tripple/Clarke Coulter 71; Wade Freiboth/Bill Cochran/Chuck Willkom/Stan McAllister 71.

Back 9: Tom Eldridge/Gary Salimeno/Sam Young/John Schafer 67; Rico Brennan/Dave Hilde/Zane Jansen/Dave Abeln 68; Brian Gouldsberry/Dan Bergstrom/Pat Burton/Frank Wittenberg 68; Jim Doll/Tom Shupak/Larry Karls/Bob Eggebrecht 69; John Steele/Bill Twilling/Bill Corcoran/Bob Ille 70.

Flags: 2, Steiner; 8, Cochran; 9, Willkom; 11, Kemp; 14, Lieschner; 16, Rost.

