Basketball
City Rec
Men's at Castle Rock: 4 Seasons 70, ECI 66; Juro's Pharmacy 64, White Knife 62 (OT); Grandstand Casino/Seahorse 63, Old Bears 60.
Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Austin Brug, 299-225-238-762, Pioneer, 209 avg.
Billiards
Fraternal Pool League
Scores: Golden Eagles 10, Moose 7; Eagle Claw 11, Eagle Eye 6; KC Royals 12, Bald Eagles 5.
Standings: Golden Eagles 177, Eagle Eye 152, KC Royals 152, Eagle Claw 141, Bald Eagles 103, Moose 92.
Cowboy Joe Club Online Auction
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Cowboy Joe Club will launch the 20th Annual Online Auction on Saturday, Feb. 1 and will run the event through Feb. 29 at www.cowboyjoeclub.com. All proceeds from the online auction will assist the Cowboy Joe Club in their efforts to support over 400 University of Wyoming student-athletes.
The auction features over 100 items including Wyoming memorabilia, Wildcatter tickets, courtside seats, sideline passes to upcoming Wyoming games, NCAA Wrestling Championship tickets and much more. New items will be added periodically during the auction.
For information, call the Cowboy Joe Club at 307-766-6242.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.