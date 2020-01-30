Basketball

City Rec

Men's at Castle Rock: 4 Seasons 70, ECI 66; Juro's Pharmacy 64, White Knife 62 (OT); Grandstand Casino/Seahorse 63, Old Bears 60.

Bowling

700 Series

Fireside: Austin Brug, 299-225-238-762, Pioneer, 209 avg.

Billiards

Fraternal Pool League

Scores: Golden Eagles 10, Moose 7; Eagle Claw 11, Eagle Eye 6; KC Royals 12, Bald Eagles 5.

Standings: Golden Eagles 177, Eagle Eye 152, KC Royals 152, Eagle Claw 141, Bald Eagles 103, Moose 92.

Cowboy Joe Club Online Auction 

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Cowboy Joe Club will launch the 20th Annual Online Auction on Saturday, Feb. 1 and will run the event through Feb. 29 at www.cowboyjoeclub.com. All proceeds from the online auction will assist the Cowboy Joe Club in their efforts to support over 400 University of Wyoming student-athletes.

The auction features over 100 items including Wyoming memorabilia, Wildcatter tickets, courtside seats, sideline passes to upcoming Wyoming games, NCAA Wrestling Championship tickets and much more. New items will be added periodically during the auction.

For information, call the Cowboy Joe Club at 307-766-6242.

