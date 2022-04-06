Golf

Eaglerock

Seniors

1 Gross/2 Net: Dale Mack, Ron Hirsch, Chuck Morgan, Scott McMillin 192; Todd Rose, Tony Wright, Doug Green, Luis Diaz 202; Allen Krum, Terry Lane, Don Charpentier, Parris Atherton 203; Frank Bubis, Mark Hayashi, Joe Barbero, Pat Joyce 211.

Tags

Load comments