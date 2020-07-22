Golf
University of Providence Scholarship Tournament
The annual University of Providence Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held Aug. 29 at Eagle Falls Golf Course in Great Falls.
The tournament format is a four-person scramble. Cost is $650 per team. The winning team will claim $1,500, second place $650 and third place $350.
Money raised will go toward scholarships for UP student-athletes. To register, visit www.upargos.com. For information, contact Jim Sargent at 406-450-1147.
Lake Hills
1 Gross/2 Net Tournament
First Place: Ron Burke/Bob Frank/Jim Reno 101.
Second Place: Jim Brown/Jim Kern/Pat Petrino/Howard Sumner 103.
Third Place: Daryl Helmer/Larry Keen/Chuck Morgan/George Zorzakis 105.
Fourth Place (tie): Marv Jochem/Jake Ketterling/Rich Lorenz/Ron Pearson 106; Gary Amundson/Ralph Blee/Glenn Hageman/Tony Nave 106.
Flags: Jim Kern, Bob Nisbet, Dan Carroll,George Zorzakis.
Pryor Creek
Men's Seniors
A,B 1 Gross, C,D 1 Net: Dan Singer, Bob Wilson/Clint MacIntyre/Ken Rauch 137; Bruce Grendahl/Ron Englehart/Gerry Bittner/Haold Rickman 138; Bob Oostermeyer/Wayne Bauer/Bob Hanson/Ken Haag 141; Jim Moody/Dennis Newell/Don Charpentier/Randy Thomas 141; Kim Carlson/Cliff Frank/Dan Saunders/Harvey Susott 142.
Yegen
Seniors
2 Man Best Ball
Flight AB: Ed Butler/Morris Cortez 59; David Reda/Lew Gundlach 60; Wally Holter/Bill Twilling 61; Tom Eldridge/Russ Riesinger 61; Jim Sears/Jerry Rivinius 61; John Steele/Brian Reay 63.
Flight CD: Gary Salimeno/Harvey Tripple 59; Jack Payne/Bill Turnquist 61; Dave Bofto/Scott McMillin 61; Bill Comstock/Ken Laddusaw 61; Bill Houghton/Blind Draw 61; John Johnson/Blind Draw 61.
Par 3
Flag Day
2 Barb Whittle, 3 Kitty Brauer, 4 Barb Whittle, 5 Joyce Ramseier, 6 Dolly Morrison, 7 Jean Becker, 8 Dolly Morrison, 10 Jean Becker, 11 Donna Timmermam, 12 Gretchen Wagner, 13 Rebecca Hagen, 14 Kitty Brauer, 15 Michelle Zawada, 16 Donna Timmermam, 17 Margaret Solheim, 18 Mary Landon.
Hilands
2020 Jerhoff Memorial
Senior Member-Guest
Team Net Results: Mark Model/Paul Miron 61, Jim Buller/Tom Buller 62, Todd Dundas/Dave Cobb 62.
Gross: Jim Buller 70, Todd Dundas 81.
Net: Dave Cobb 68, Glen Pike 68.
Flags: 2/11 Jim Hauptman, 4/13 Ron Naber, 5/14 Mark Model, 7/16 Dave Kalberg, 8/17 Curt Wheeler, 9/18 Jim Buller.
Yellowstone
Seniors Day
Low Net: Patrick Burton 69, Todd Baugh 71.
Laurel
Wednesdays Seniors
Team winners: Bill Tiefenthaler/Denny Marek/John Palagyi/Mike Reiter 64; Jack Brilz/James Fust/Rick Ketterling/Pat O’Connor 64.
