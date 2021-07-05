Big Sky State Games
Several Big Sky State Games events are happening before the main weekend of July 16-18.
The following events are scheduled for July 9-11:
July 9-11 — Swimming in Helena at Last Chance Splash Waterpark.
July 9 — Volleyball Scholastic, 7th & 8th grade at Billings Skyview.
July 10 — Volleyball Scholastic, 9th & 10th grade division at Huntley Project School and 11 & 12th grade division at Billings Senior; Cycling, Gravel Race at Molt; Equestrian Pony Show, at Metra Super Barn; Shooting, Muzzleloading at Havre City Police Department and Sporting Clays, Action Shooting Sports, 5-Stand Event at Blue Creek Sport Shooting.
July 11 — Summer & Mountain Bike Biathlon, at Crosscut Mountain Sport Center in Bozeman; Equestrian Horse Show, at Metra Super Barn; Skeet Events, at Blue Creek Sport Shooting.
Online registration and information about the BSSG is available at www.bigskygames.org , or contact the office at 406-254-7426.
Golf
Briarwood
Yellowstone County Juniors
Monday
Boys
16-17: 1. Sam Norman 43; 2. Joseph Driscoll 44; 3. Reese Jensen 47.
15: 1. Kyle Kennah 41; 2. Landon Olson 43; 3. Brady McCollum 45.
14: 1. Logan Connolly 36; 2. Eli Stenberg 45; 3. Payton O’Neil 57.
13: 1. Caleb Fornshell 39; 2. Royce Taylor 40; 3. Isaac Mosser 41.
12: 1. Avery Hunter 47; 2. Sawyer Guenthner 67.
11: 1. Colin Jensen 41; 2. Jace Pimley 48; 3. Jack Nielsen 53.
8-10: 1. Dax Winterholler 23; 2. Cruz Saylor 27; 3. Barrett Winterholler 27.
Girls
15-17: 1. Hannah Adams 40; 2. Haylee Adams 45; 3. Alison Shenk 54.
11-14: 1. Berkley Park 57; 2. Kennadie Peterman 61.
8-10: 1. Avery Norman 24; 2. Clare Jensen 33; 3. Hadley Mosser 35.
Green Hills, Worland, Wyoming
Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro-Am
Professional results: Collin Hopkins 74, Kury Reynolds 74, Donnie Bjorhus 74.
Pro-Am teams: Chris Bunden/Jeff Vaul/Mike Bundren/John Nielsen/Tom Crichton 198; Kury Reynolds/Rich Olmsted/Kami Scott/Camero Frates/Terry Lane 199; Josh CraftTJ Roberts/Brandon Rideout/Tony Rideout/Michele Rideout 210; Donnie Bjorhus/Jim Marshall/Gordan Newmann/Paul Keller/Jeff Lee 201.
Amateur sweeps
Flight 1: Gross, Jeff Vail 70; West Hernandez 73. Net, Josh Craft 69; Ryan Tobin 70.
Flight 2: Gross, Clark Jeffs 75; Tasya Ravelette 85; Mike Larchick 85. Net, Dick Fisher 71, Paul Keller 71.
Flight 3: Gross, John Nielsen 81, Kurt Acton 86. Net: Carole Grosch 69; Tracy Copenhaver 71.
Flight 4: Gross, Terry Lane 86; Michele Rideout 88. Net, Thom Seliga 70; Kelly Williamson 72.
Yegen
Monday Seniors
Red/White & Blue
Front 9: Wally Holter/Brian Reay/Chuck Willkom/Greg Szudera 55; Dick Phillips/Ken Foos/Quentin Gilham/Bob Gilbertson 59; Gary Good/Dan Bergstrom/Dennis Lusin/Scott Armstrong 59; Jim Ashcraft/George Allen/Dave Kennedy/Neal Nash 60; John Kemp/Gordon Krumheuer/Dave Bofto/John Schafer 61.
Back 9: Paul McClean/Eddie Sandoval/Jim Norris/Michael Miller 53; Jim Doll/John Johnson/Wayne Everson/Blind Draw 55; Dale Mack/Joe Ginelias/Dave Hilde/Bob Ille 56; Brian Gouldsberry/Mark Lemm/Gary Lefor/John Fekety 57; Tom Eldredge/Bill Cochran/Ralph Snodgrass/Zane Jansen 57.
Flags: 4, John Steele; 9, Neal Nash; 9, Dave Cantrell; 10, Dale Mack; 12, Dennis Zimdars; 18, Earl May.
