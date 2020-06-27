Golf
Yegen
Seniors Match Play Round 1
Lanning Bracket: Reda def. Eldredge 1-up; Turnquist def. Butler 1-up (21 holes); Steele def. Doll 2 and 1; Swan def. Ashcraft 4 and 3.
Hettinger Bracket: Schuld def. Bergstrom 4 and 3; Reay def. Turnquist 2 and 1; Hilde def. Schmidt 5 and 4; Fannon def. Pedersen 5 and 3.
Schafer Bracket: Armstrong def. Allen 4 and 3; May def. Peaton 1-up; Twilling def. Riesinger 5 and 4; Stahl def. Gilham 1-up (19 holes).
Adler Bracket: Parker def. Gauer 4 and 3; Wilbert def. Sears 2 and 1;Kemp def. Hageman 2 and 1; Rivinius def. Brennan 5 and 4.
