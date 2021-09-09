Golf
Hole-In-One
Ty Kalberg aced the hole No. 14 at 140 yards using a pitching wedge at the Hilands. Witnesses are: Dave Kalberg, Jim Buller, Mark Model and Roy Brown.
Par 3
Senior League
Flight 1: Gross: Pete Buford 58, Tom Fox 64. Net: Gary Lemke 49, Jesse Mota 51.
Flight 2: Gross: Lowell Dunlop 70, John Mota 72. Net: Mel Raatz 50, Fred Faber 55.
Flight 3: Gross: Jim Besel 64, Keith Buxbaum 73. Net: Walt Davidson 53, Gary Amundson 56.
Flight 4: Gross: Roy Herren 78, Ed Helgeson 79. Net: Butch Brauer 53, Gary Amundson 56.
Lake Hills
Yellowstone Senior Cup
Results: Milt Strong 2 & 1 over Gary Ugrin; Si Simonsen 7 & 6 over Pat Joyce; Randy Holm 6 & 4 over Gary Doll; Jim Keeling 4 & 3 over Bob Holloway; Ralph Blee 5 & 4 over Bob Frank; Rob McDonald 2 & 1 over Ron Pearson; Jack Wahl 6 & 5 over Steve Wimpfheimer; Mike Sullivan 3 & 2 over Ron Cole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.