Golf

Hole-In-One

Ty Kalberg aced the hole No. 14 at 140 yards using a pitching wedge at the Hilands. Witnesses are: Dave Kalberg, Jim Buller, Mark Model and Roy Brown.

Par 3

Senior League

Flight 1: Gross: Pete Buford 58, Tom Fox 64. Net: Gary Lemke 49, Jesse Mota 51.

Flight 2: Gross: Lowell Dunlop 70, John Mota 72. Net: Mel Raatz 50, Fred Faber 55.

Flight 3: Gross: Jim Besel 64, Keith Buxbaum 73. Net: Walt Davidson 53, Gary Amundson 56. 

Flight 4: Gross: Roy Herren 78, Ed Helgeson 79. Net: Butch Brauer 53, Gary Amundson 56.

Lake Hills

Yellowstone Senior Cup 

Results: Milt Strong 2 & 1 over Gary Ugrin; Si Simonsen 7 & 6 over Pat Joyce; Randy Holm 6 & 4 over Gary Doll; Jim Keeling 4 & 3 over Bob Holloway; Ralph Blee 5 & 4 over Bob Frank; Rob McDonald 2 & 1 over Ron Pearson; Jack Wahl 6 & 5 over Steve Wimpfheimer; Mike Sullivan 3 & 2 over Ron Cole.

Tags

