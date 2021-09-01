Golf
Hole-In-One
Kevin Kolb made a hole-in-one Monday on the 180-yard, No. 3 hole at Pryor Creek (John Walker course) using an 8-iron. Witnesses: Riley Lawrence, Caleb Trost, and Liam O’Halloran.
Par 3
Ladies League
Field shots
Flight 1: Lisa Forsberg 29, Alicia Lee 33, Donna Timmerman 34, Barb Whittle 34, Corrine Grimm 35, Mona Bailey 35.
Flight 2: Donna Newell 35, Vicki Bell 36, Diane Cochran 38, Gina Zeilstra 39, Bev Butorac 39.
Flight 3: Susan Stewart 34, Carolyn Collis 35, Susan Johnson 38, Judy Reid 38, Donna Lance 39.
Flight 4: Joyce Norris 35, Sheri Raush 40, Dolly Morrison 41, Joyce Ramseier 42.
Lake Hills
3 Best Ball tournament
9 Holes: Gary Amundson, Oren Jones, Bruce Mueller, Tom Willis 108.
18 Holes: Mike Bishop, Bob Holloway, Phil Pugrud, Dave Williams 198; Rick Hadd, Glenn Hageman, Robert Marshall, Larry McGinley 204; Ron Cole, Jerry Liffrig, Rich Lorenz, Pat Petrino 206; Bill Benjamin, Mac Ketterling, Todd Koepp, Ron Pearson 206.
Flags: 13 Gary Doll, 14 Dave Maier, 15 Mike Joyce, 16 Bob Frank.
Yellowstone
Seniors Day
1 Best Ball: Walter Degnan-Ed Dean-Wayne Hirsch 58.
