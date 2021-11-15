Bowling

Fireside

Fireside Weekenders: Margaret Bauers 237- Sue French 504; Terry Mace Jr-299, Brent Ostermiller- 715

Fireside Embers: Donna Willis -181, Sydney Harris-473; Avery Corneliusen 247-689

Sunday Nite Mixed: Brandy Noall -213-561; Josh Johnson -236-648, Nathan Woodard-236

Early Risers: Mary Lynn Purcell-123-361; Bob Pickett 232- Bob Hanson 607

Fireside Seniors: Bobbie Barcus 204-510; Ace Barcus 235-607

Drifters: James Hill 268-770

Sojourners: Darla Dunham 198-533

Height's Seniors: Marilyn Moore 223, Vicki Clark 537; Dennis Mitchell 246-651

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Cindy Greenley 199-536, Josh Johnson 268, Keith Bushman 728

Harmonizers: Colleen Indreland 217, Kristi Siroky 510

Jubilee Seniors: Terri Miller 180-502; Dennis Mitchell 225-619

Six Shooters: Keilei Kohlman 216-553

Plaza: Brenda Dugas 183, Darla Dunham 525

Fireflies: Kathy Woodard 185, Jolene Borg 511

Bowlers Edge: Jacob Boltz 298, Dayton Willoughby 670

T.G.I.F.: Nichole Bishop 177, Marylynn Purcell 507; Don Clayton 254, Nick Miller 584

Fireside Youth

Razzle Dazzle: 12 & over: Hope Bunk 212, Maggie Abril 358; Diylon Seymour 268, Elliot Guidry 553

11 & under: Kinsley Link 129, Maya Sherman 335; Evan VanLuchene 138-357

Fireballs: 12 & up: Taken Gosnell 262-512. 11 & under: Alexis Boyer 74-191; Cameron Gosnell 134-380

Spitfire: 12 & up: Riley Fellon 75, Sivale Tusi 105; Ethan Williams 106, Leland Barthlama 144

11 & under: Lily Meeks 60, Eleanor Steffes 122; Zachary Hanson 91, Morgahn Jordan 138

Balls O Fire: Makalyn Jordan 151-448; Trent Qualls 179-505

Sunset

Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 192-544; Jay Brayton 234, Brandon Albaugh 591

TNT: Teri Stephens 204, Alli Welter 512; Bill Skov 245, Albert Stiles 593

Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 182-537; Arden Newman 240, Kyle Wycoff

Derby: Teresa Lang 188, Doris Lewis 491

Wednesday Night Metro: Travis Bird 258, Jake Marsich 701

Thursday Nite Mixed: Jane Crowder 183, Kathy Strum 501; Dusty Eiden 279-677

Federal: McKenzie Ostermiller 224-539; Blaine Dahle 205, Joe Winters 561

Mystic: Karen Nieder 213-521; Aaron Dinardi 235-620

Sunset youth

Sundusters: Madison Parsons 100-174; Jaibin Bell 105-204

Bowling Buddies: Rylie Mapston 130-331; Landen Evans 197-472

Town and Country

Late Starters: Carol Holmes 197, Bobbi Barcus 498; Tom Shea 236-581

Wednesday Night League: Cassie Huck 169, Kaylie Cook 445; Steve Krell 267, John Whitaker 689

Golf

Eaglerock

Senior Shamble

3 Net Scores

Results: 1st, 156, Allen Krum, Mike Joyce, Don Charpentier, Will Muckelvane; 2nd, 163, Tony Wright, Frank Preshern, Doug Green, Scott McMillin; 3rd, 168, Charlie Peaton, David Kennedy, Chuck Morgan, Parris Atherton; 4th, 168, Ron Peterson, Joe Barbero, Walt Archer, Dick Dye.

