Bowling
Fireside
Fireside Weekenders: Margaret Bauers 237- Sue French 504; Terry Mace Jr-299, Brent Ostermiller- 715
Fireside Embers: Donna Willis -181, Sydney Harris-473; Avery Corneliusen 247-689
Sunday Nite Mixed: Brandy Noall -213-561; Josh Johnson -236-648, Nathan Woodard-236
Early Risers: Mary Lynn Purcell-123-361; Bob Pickett 232- Bob Hanson 607
Fireside Seniors: Bobbie Barcus 204-510; Ace Barcus 235-607
Drifters: James Hill 268-770
Sojourners: Darla Dunham 198-533
Height's Seniors: Marilyn Moore 223, Vicki Clark 537; Dennis Mitchell 246-651
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Cindy Greenley 199-536, Josh Johnson 268, Keith Bushman 728
Harmonizers: Colleen Indreland 217, Kristi Siroky 510
Jubilee Seniors: Terri Miller 180-502; Dennis Mitchell 225-619
Six Shooters: Keilei Kohlman 216-553
Plaza: Brenda Dugas 183, Darla Dunham 525
Fireflies: Kathy Woodard 185, Jolene Borg 511
Bowlers Edge: Jacob Boltz 298, Dayton Willoughby 670
T.G.I.F.: Nichole Bishop 177, Marylynn Purcell 507; Don Clayton 254, Nick Miller 584
Fireside Youth
Razzle Dazzle: 12 & over: Hope Bunk 212, Maggie Abril 358; Diylon Seymour 268, Elliot Guidry 553
11 & under: Kinsley Link 129, Maya Sherman 335; Evan VanLuchene 138-357
Fireballs: 12 & up: Taken Gosnell 262-512. 11 & under: Alexis Boyer 74-191; Cameron Gosnell 134-380
Spitfire: 12 & up: Riley Fellon 75, Sivale Tusi 105; Ethan Williams 106, Leland Barthlama 144
11 & under: Lily Meeks 60, Eleanor Steffes 122; Zachary Hanson 91, Morgahn Jordan 138
Balls O Fire: Makalyn Jordan 151-448; Trent Qualls 179-505
Sunset
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 192-544; Jay Brayton 234, Brandon Albaugh 591
TNT: Teri Stephens 204, Alli Welter 512; Bill Skov 245, Albert Stiles 593
Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 182-537; Arden Newman 240, Kyle Wycoff
Derby: Teresa Lang 188, Doris Lewis 491
Wednesday Night Metro: Travis Bird 258, Jake Marsich 701
Thursday Nite Mixed: Jane Crowder 183, Kathy Strum 501; Dusty Eiden 279-677
Federal: McKenzie Ostermiller 224-539; Blaine Dahle 205, Joe Winters 561
Mystic: Karen Nieder 213-521; Aaron Dinardi 235-620
Sunset youth
Sundusters: Madison Parsons 100-174; Jaibin Bell 105-204
Bowling Buddies: Rylie Mapston 130-331; Landen Evans 197-472
Town and Country
Late Starters: Carol Holmes 197, Bobbi Barcus 498; Tom Shea 236-581
Wednesday Night League: Cassie Huck 169, Kaylie Cook 445; Steve Krell 267, John Whitaker 689
Golf
Eaglerock
Senior Shamble
3 Net Scores
Results: 1st, 156, Allen Krum, Mike Joyce, Don Charpentier, Will Muckelvane; 2nd, 163, Tony Wright, Frank Preshern, Doug Green, Scott McMillin; 3rd, 168, Charlie Peaton, David Kennedy, Chuck Morgan, Parris Atherton; 4th, 168, Ron Peterson, Joe Barbero, Walt Archer, Dick Dye.
