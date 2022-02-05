Bowling
700 Series
Fireside
Mark Balter 257-204-259—720, Sportsman, 191 avg.
Steve Krell 279-209-232—720, Sportsman, 208 avg.
Brandon Fisher 279-214-233—726, Sportsman, 201 avg.
Craig Nickel 226-250-248—724, Bowlers Edge, 201 avg.
Rich Larson 256-247-225—728, Pioneer, 206 avg.
Josh Link 227-225-290—742, Pioneer, 235 avg.
