Bowling

700 Series

Fireside

Mark Balter 257-204-259—720, Sportsman, 191 avg.

Steve Krell 279-209-232—720, Sportsman, 208 avg.

Brandon Fisher 279-214-233—726, Sportsman, 201 avg.

Craig Nickel 226-250-248—724, Bowlers Edge, 201 avg.

Rich Larson 256-247-225—728, Pioneer, 206 avg.

Josh Link 227-225-290—742, Pioneer, 235 avg.

